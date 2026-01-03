Nigeria will be without three players ahead of their AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash against Mozambique

Forward Cyriel Dessers has been ruled out of AFCON 2025 due to a thigh injury

Ryan Alebiosu and Tochukwu Nnadi also missed training, leaving defensive and midfield gaps

The Super Eagles have been dealt a major setback ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With just days to go before the kickoff of the knockout phase in Fez, three key players are set to miss the crucial knockout game due to injuries and illness

The Super Eagles will miss three players when they file out for their AFCON Round of 16 clash against Mozambique. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

This development comes after a flawless group-stage run where the Super Eagles cruised to three victories against Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Head coach Eric Chelle now faces the challenge of reorganising his Super Eagles squad to maintain Nigeria’s title ambitions.

3 players set to miss Mozambique clash

1. Cyriel Dessers ruled out

The first and most significant blow comes in attack, with Panathinaikos forward Cyriel Dessers ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury sustained in training.

Cyriel Dessers has returned to Greece after suffering a thigh injury in the Super Eagles AFCON camp in Morocco. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old striker had been part of Nigeria’s attacking options in Morocco but will now return to his club in Greece, The Guardian reports.

Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe confirmed the development:

“A thigh injury has ruled Cyriel Dessers out of the team. He has now returned to his club.”

Nigeria will now rely more heavily on the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to carry the attacking responsibilities against Mozambique.

2. Ryan Alebiosu’s recovering from leg injury

Ryan Alebiosu was unable to participate fully in training and could be set to miss the Round of 16 clash against Mozambique.

The young defender is still recovering from a deep cut injury he sustained on his Super Eagles debut against Tanzania, Flashscore reports.

Efoghe provided an update on Alebiosu’s condition:

“Ryan Alebiosu was at the team session but did not participate, as his recovery from a leg injury is ongoing.”

Alebiosu’s absence leaves a gap in Nigeria squad’s defensive rotation, forcing Chelle to consider alternative options for the left-back or wing-back positions.

3. Tochukwu Nnadi sidelined due to illness

The final player unavailable for the Round of 16 is midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi, who missed training due to a cold.

While not as severe as an injury, his absence still reduces Nigeria’s options in midfield depth, especially in controlling tempo and transitions.

Efoghe explained:

“Tochukwu Nnadi also sat out of training due to a cold.”

Nnadi’s unavailability may force Chelle to rely on Wilfred Ndidi and other key playmakers to maintain balance and dictate play against Mozambique.

Super Eagles’ focus remains sharp

Despite these setbacks, head coach Eric Chelle has called on the squad to move past the group-stage performances and refocus fully on the knockout phase.

With only 25 players available for training, the Super Eagles must adapt quickly and find ways to maintain their momentum.

Nigeria will face Mozambique on Monday, January 5, at 8:00 p.m. in Fes, aiming to continue their pursuit of a fourth AFCON title despite the injuries.

