Morocco legend Mustapha El Haddaoui is backing Nigeria to win the AFCON after a perfect group-stage run

Super Eagles finished top of Group C with three wins from three matches

Nigeria is set to face Mozambique in the Round of 16 as the AFCON title push continues

The Super Eagles have received a massive vote of confidence at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with a Moroccan football legend tipping them as strong favourites to lift the trophy after an impressive group-stage campaign.

The Super Eagles finished top of their group with a flawless record, winning all three matches and sending a clear message to the rest of the continent, and Moroccan football legend Mustapha El Haddaoui tipped them as serious contenders for the title.

Following a flawless group-stage campaign, Nigeria finished top of Group C with a perfect nine points, underlining their ambition to claim a fourth AFCON crown on Moroccan soil.

Their consistency and attacking intent have drawn praise from across the continent, including from one of Africa’s most respected football voices.

El Haddaoui, who represented Morocco at both the 1986 and 1994 FIFA World Cups, believes Nigeria’s experience and quality make Eric Chelle’s side one of the teams capable of going all the way in AFCON 2025.

Super Eagles’ perfect group stage impresses Africa

Nigeria’s path through the group phase was far from straightforward, but the Super Eagles showed composure when it mattered most.

The three-time African champions opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tanzania before edging Tunisia 3-2 and rounded up the group stage with a 3-1 victory against Uganda.

Finishing with three wins from three games, Nigeria not only secured qualification but also sent a strong warning to potential knockout-stage opponents.

Their ability to control games for long spells while still finding decisive moments in attack has stood out, and according to observers, is often what separates champions from contenders at the AFCON.

El Haddaoui backs Nigeria to win AFCON 2025

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CAFonline.com, El Haddaoui made it clear that he expects the eventual AFCON winner to come from Africa’s established football powerhouses.

“I don’t think the surprise will come from an average or unknown team. I believe the champion will be one of the big teams, led by an experienced coach who knows how to manage situations and has top-quality players at his disposal.”

The Moroccan legend placed Nigeria firmly in that elite bracket, listing the Super Eagles among several traditional heavyweights capable of lifting the trophy.

“Teams like Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, DR Congo, and Cameroon all have the potential to go far in the competition,” El Haddaoui noted.

He also praised the early performances of these sides, highlighting how they have raised the bar during the group stage and set the tone for what promises to be an intense knockout phase.

Focus turns to Mozambique

Nigeria’s next challenge comes in the Round of 16, where they will face Mozambique in what is expected to be a demanding encounter, Flashscore reports.

While the Super Eagles enter the tie as favourites, AFCON’s history is littered with upsets, making focus and execution crucial.

El Haddaoui warned that the real test begins now, stressing that margins are slimmer in knockout football. However, Nigeria’s experience and winning mentality could prove decisive as the tournament progresses.

As the Super Eagles continue their quest to add to their AFCON victories from 1980, 1994, and 2013, belief is growing, not just among Nigerian fans, but across Africa, that Chelle’s team has what it takes to go all the way.

