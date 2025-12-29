Uche Ikpeazu’s former teammate has spoken about the striker after he scored on his AFCON debut for Uganda

Former South Africa captain Bongani Khumalo admits surprise that he opted to represent Uganda internationally

Ikpeazu was born in London to a Nigerian father and an Ugandan mother, making him eligible for three countries

Former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo has spoken about Uche Ikpeazu after the striker scored on his AFCON debut for Uganda against Tanzania.

Ikpeazu rescued a point for the Cranes against their East African rivals, the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, in the second Group C game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bongani Khumalo discloses surprising detail about Uche Ikpeazu. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Both nations lost their opening matches to Nigeria and Tunisia, and settling for a point against each other limits either of their chances to progress.

Group C is set for the decisive final Group stage game, with Nigeria, who have already progressed to the next round, taking on Uganda, while Tunisia faces Tanzania.

Khumalo speaks about Ikpeazu

Former South Africa national team captain Bongani Khumalo has claimed that he is surprised that Uche Ikpeazu chose Uganda over Nigeria.

“I actually was with him at Doncaster Rovers when he was a youngster and I remember speaking to him, Nigerian and Ugandan parents. So I’m quite surprised that he obviously turned out for Uganda because I thought he would have definitely pushed for Nigeria,” he told SuperSport, as quoted by ANS.

Khumalo and Ikpeazu spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers, one of the many loans the Nigeria-Ugandan has been to in his nomadic career.

Ikpeazu was born in London to an Igbo Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother, making him eligible to represent three countries internationally.

Samson Siasia invited him to the U23 camp in 2014 when it was clear that he preferred to play for Nigeria over England and Uganda. Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo also encouraged him to play for Nigeria, but senior opportunities never arrived.

Uche Ikpeazu speaks after scoring for Uganda on his AFCON debut. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old admits it was a dream come true to play at AFCON, and scoring in the tournament with his first touch gives him an indescribable feeling.

“I'm absolutely ecstatic to score in the Africa Cup of Nations. I grew up watching this tournament, my idols like Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“To play in this tournament is a privilege and to even score, words can't describe it, but the most important thing is that we would go on to the next game to try and qualify… against Nigeria hopefully we get a win.”

As noted by NFF, Nigeria is through to the round of 16, but the final group game against Uganda remains crucial to secure top spot in Group C heading into the knockout stage.

Chelle speaks after win over Tunisia

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle spoke after the Super Eagles of Nigeria survived a late scare against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia to win 3-2.

The manager praised his team for their performance and urged them to keep improving every match as they prepare to face Uganda in their third match.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng