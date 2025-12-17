The NFF has petitioned FIFA, accusing DR Congo of deceit in clearing some foreign-born players to represent the country

The NFF accused the Leopards of deceiving FIFA into clearing some foreign-born players to represent the country

The world's football governing body, FIFA, has approved a staggering prize fund of $655million for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Statistics show this is a 50 per cent increase from the 2022 tournament in Qatar, with participating teams receiving $1.5m (approximately N2.2billion) each in preparation costs.

Having failed to qualify for the inter-continental play-offs, Nigerian officials are exploring other possibilities to see the Super Eagles play at the Mundial.

Recall that Nigeria missed out on the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification Group C, with South Africa claiming the spot.

The 4-0 win over Benin on the final day saw the Super Eagles pick a spot in the CAF play-offs in Morocco. They defeated Gabon 4-1 in the final, but lost to DR Congo in the final after an intense penalty shootout.

DR Congo will head to the intercontinental play-offs, where they will face the winners of Jamaica versus New Caledonia for a place at the tournament.

Nigeria petitions FIFA

However, the NFF general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed that the federation has petitioned FIFA over the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DR Congo) alleged use of ineligible players during the recent African World Cup playoffs.

Nigerian officials accused DR Congo of deceiving FIFA into clearing some foreign-born players to represent the country. Sanusi said per ESPN:

"The Nigerian petition is on nine players of DRC. FIFA were deceived into clearing those players because it is not FIFA’s responsibility to interpret or enforce domestic citizenship laws.”

"FIFA rules say once you have a passport of your country, you’re eligible, and that is why they were cleared. But our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them.

"It is not FIFA’s responsibility to enforce Congo’s domestic regulations; FIFA acts based on what is submitted to it. What we are saying is that the process was fraudulent."

In DR Congo, dual nationality is not recognised, as children born abroad to Congolese parents may hold dual citizenship only until the age of 21, after which they must renounce one nationality.

Nigeria to miss World Cup prize money

Meanwhile, the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner will receive a breathtaking $50m, up from $42m last time around, and the runners-up will receive $33m, per The New York Times.

Third place will take $29m, fourth place will receive $27m, while each quarter-finalist will receive $19m. Those who exit at the round of 16 will receive $15m, and those who depart at the round of 32 will be gifted $11m.

Nations that fail to progress from the group stages will receive $9m, while each qualified World Cup team will receive a further $9m (appropriately N13billion).

Nigeria's case weak?

Legit.ng earlier reported that social commentator Japhet Omojuwa suggested that Nigeria’s case is not strong, asserting that "DR Congo met FIFA's rules."

"Congolese rules say a citizen cannot have a dual passport. Let's take it that this is true. It's got nothing to do with FIFA rules. You can only petition FIFA based on FIFA rules," he said:

