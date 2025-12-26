The Nigerian stock market closed bullish on Christmas Eve, with the All-Share Index rising 0.12% and investors gaining N228.37 billion.

Market capitalisation climbed to N97.89 trillion, while the year-to-date return strengthened to 49.17%.

Breakdown of activities during the week on the Nigerian stock market has been released

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed bullish on Christmas Eve as investors recorded gains across major stocks, adding over N228 billion to market value.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.12% to close at 153,539.83 points, up from 153,354.13 points recorded in the previous session.

As a result, investors’ wealth increased by N228.37 billion, pushing market capitalisation to N97.89 trillion, while the year-to-date return strengthened to 49.17%.

Weekly activities on Nigerian stock market

Trading activity slowed during the holiday-shortened week, with a total of 2.876 billion shares valued at N63.83 billion exchanged in 80,229 deals on the floor of the Exchange.

According to the NGX weekly report, this was lower than the 9.849 billion shares worth N305.84 billion traded in 126,584 transactions in the preceding week.

The decline in activity was attributed to the Christmas holidays, as the market opened for only three trading days following the Federal Government’s declaration of December 25 and 26, 2025, as public holidays.

The Financial Services Industry led market activity, accounting for 1.984 billion shares valued at N32.68 billion traded in 31,632 deals.

The Investment Industry followed with 208.70 million shares worth N2.26 billion in 640 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry ranked third with 147.00 million shares valued at N6.09 billion in 1,676 transactions.

Trading in the top three equities, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, VFD Group Plc, and Custodian Investment Plc—accounted for 1.471 billion shares valued at N14.68 billion in 1,093 deals, representing 51.15% of total market volume and 23.00% of value traded.

At the close of the week, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.97% and 0.98% respectively.

Most sectoral indices closed higher, although the NGX Premium, NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth and NGX Lotus II indices ended the week in negative territory.

Market breadth was positive, with 44 equities recording price appreciation, 30 declining, and 73 remaining unchanged.

Top 5 Gainers

Aluminium Extrusion Industries: +N4.00

Austinlaz: +78 kobo

International Breweries: +N2.50

Mecure Industries: +N10.20

First Holding Company Plc: +N8.05

Top 5 Decliners

Legend Internet: -65 kobo

Champion Breweries: -N1.95

Nem Insurance: -N2.20

AXA Mansard Insurance: -N1.00

Associated Bus Company: -23 kobo

Top 3 Equities by Volume

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc

VFD Group Plc

Custodian Investment Plc

