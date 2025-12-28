Nigeria's AFCON 2025 knockout path could feature Algeria, DR Congo, Morocco, and Senegal

Eric Chelle's men are set to emerge as winners of Group C after a 3-2 win against North African heavyweight Tunisia

The Super Eagles could be offered the chance to avenge past continental and global setbacks if they reach the AFCON 2025 final

Nigeria's Super Eagles are set to emerge as winners of Group C at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025 after a 3-2 win against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

Nigeria will close their AFCON 2025 group stage campaign against Uganda on Tuesday, December 30, and a point in the game will be enough to secure top spot in Group C.

Eric Chelle reacts to the referee's call during Nigeria vs Tanzania at AFCON 2025, and DR Congo players pose for a team photo before their tie against Benin. Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

With qualification into the next round secured for the Super Eagles, attention is gradually shifting to Nigeria's likely opponents in the knock-out phase.

Below is the highlight of Nigeria's 3-2 win against Tunisia as posted by CAF.

Nigeria could face DR Congo/Algeria in QF

Although nothing is set in stone, the Super Eagles are set to open their knock-out campaign in the round of 16 at AFCON 2025 against one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Early permutations suggest that Nigeria could get a shot at redemption and revenge with a likely quarterfinal fixture against either DR Congo or Algeria, should Eric Chelle's men safely navigate the last 16 hurdle.

A potential meeting with DR Congo would reopen wounds from Nigeria's painful defeat in the World Cup playoff final, as the Super Eagles will be hoping to redeem themselves. On the other hand, a clash with Algeria would offer a chance to avenge the dramatic semi-final loss at AFCON 2019.

Nigeria could face Morocco, Senegal enroute final

Should Nigeria be able to defeat their opponent in the quarter-final, the road only gets tougher. In the semi-final, Nigeria could face host nation Morocco, who will be heavily backed by home support. If the Super Eagles were to overcome Morocco, the final could deliver the ultimate challenge for Eric Chelle's men.

Super Eagles players pose for a team photo before their tie against Benin. Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

They will have the challenge of a fixture against the Teranga Lions of Senegal. It is important to note that all of this remains speculative as AFCON is notorious for surprises.

For now, Eric Chelle's men are focused on the game against the Cranes of Uganda, and victory against the East African nation will secure Nigeria's 100% record at AFCON 2025.

Eric Chelle reacts to Ademola Lookman's brilliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Nigeria reached the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle expressed happiness with his team's performance against the North African giants, despite almost throwing away a three-goal lead.

According to him, the Super Eagles put up a better performance against Tunisia when compared to their display against Tanzania in their first match of the competition.

Source: Legit.ng