Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva tragically passed away in a car accident on Thursday

The Portuguese star was on his way to catch a ferry to England and resume pre-season training with Liverpool

Jota’s widow, Rute Cardoso, has been spotted in public for the first time since her husband’s ill-timed death

The football world continues to mourn the demise of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, both of whom passed away in a car accident on Thursday.

Jota and his brother were driving in an acid green Lamborghini as the Liverpool star was to catch a ferry to England later that morning to resume pre-season training.

Guest outside Sao Cosme Chapel for Diogo Jota and André Silva's wake. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

Their car veered off the road due to a tyre burst while trying to overtake another car, catching fire on impact, killing both players on the spot.

Jota's widow in tears at funeral home

As seen in a video going viral on X, shared by , Rute Cardoso was spotted leaving the funeral home in tears after arriving with her husband's corpse from Spain.

The funeral home was at Gondomar, the town where the couple met and began dating as teenagers, with the private wake held at a Catholic chapel 30 minutes away from where they married on June 22.

Sao Cosme Chapel in Gondomar hosted the wake for the footballers, and it was witnessed by close families and friends, including FC Porto's president, Andre Villas-Boas.

In attendance were the late footballers’ mum Isabella, father, and grandfather and they were accompanied by football super agent Jorge Mendes, who represented Jota during his lifetime.

According to Daily Star, the mayor of Gondomar declared Friday, July 4, 2025, a day of municipal mourning for the late footballers, who were residents of the town.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pays tribute to Diogo Jota outside Anfield. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool immortalise Jota's number 20

The Reds won their 20th English top-flight crown with their number 20 Jota playing a pivotal role for Arne Slot’s side, leading fans to ask that his number be retired.

Liverpool heeded the fans’ call and confirmed in an Instagram post that the number will be immortalised after his last goal for the club came in a Merseyside derby.

“The No 20 will be rightly immortalised for his contributions as part of Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winners – the club’s 20th – with his trademark shimmy and strike in front of the Kop to seal victory in April’s Merseyside derby a poignant last goal of his life,” a part of the statement reads.

The club has never retired a number before, though other clubs have hung some jersey numbers for life after tragic or historic incidents connected to the numbers.

Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Jota

Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah paid tribute to Jota after his teammate and friend sadly passed away from a car accident alongside his brother André Silva.

The Egyptian forward admitted that he is frightened to return to Liverpool because of the incident, something he never thought could happen to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng