Former Manchester City and Norwich City star Age Hareide has passed away at the age of 72.

The Norwegian legend died at his home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 18, after a short illness following a brain cancer diagnosis in July.

Age Hareide during the press conference after the UEFA Conference League between Domzale and Rosenborg at Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photo by: Jurij Kodrun.

Source: Getty Images

Hareide's son Bendik, said his father fell asleep and did not wake up. Bendik said via VG:

“Dad fell asleep tonight, at home with his family around him. Now he has played his last game. We are eternally grateful for all the love we have received during the time he has been ill."

Brief history of Age Hareide

Former Norway international Age Hareide was born in Haried and enjoyed a 17-year playing career before transitioning into coaching and management.

The former Molde defender became an influential figure in Scandinavian football, earning widespread respect for his leadership, discipline, and results both on and off the pitch.

Hareide earned 50 international caps for Norway, including featuring in the famous 2–1 World Cup qualifying victory over England in 1981, per BBC.

The 72-year-old won league titles in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark — a rare achievement that highlighted his adaptability and deep understanding of the game.

Hareide guided Malmo FF to the UEFA Champions League, laying a foundation that continues to shape the club today.

On the international stage, he served as head coach of Norway from 2003 to 2008.

The former defender later led Denmark to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they were narrowly eliminated by Croatia on penalties in the round of 16. He also qualified Denmark for the UEFA EURO 2020, managing the national team from 2016 to 2020.

Hareide’s final managerial role was with Iceland between 2023 and 2024.

Age Hareide during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Denmark and Australia at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia. Photo by: Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

In recognition of his contributions to football, Denmark named Age Hareide Coach of the Year and appointed him a Knight of the Order of Dannebrog. In Norway, he was also honoured with the Kniksen’s Honorary Award.

Tributes pour in for Hareide

@ManCity wrote:

"Manchester City are saddened to learn that Åge Hareide, the Club's first Norwegian player, has passed away at age 72.

"Åge played 24 games for the Blues from 1981 to 1982 and later managed Norway, Denmark and Iceland during an incredible 54 year career as player and manager."

@Joimar said:

"I met Age Hareide once – when he unexpectedly sat down next to me at a match between Víkingur and Valur. We had a wonderful conversation, about football and life itself. Age was charming, knowledgeable, witty, and genuinely enthusiastic about everything related to Iceland. May he rest in peace."

@MattiasArvidss1 added:

"Devastating news from west of the border as #Norway legend Åge Hareide passed away aged 72 following a brain tumour. He played for #NorwichCity and #ManchesterCity and took rivals Helsingborg and Malmö to the title in Sweden.

"He also coached the Norwegian, Danish and Icelandic national teams. May his beautiful soul rest in eternal heavenly peace."

