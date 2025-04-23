South African football has been rocked by the death of a second division player who collapsed on the pitch

Durban City Football Club confirmed that Sinamandla Zondi died on his way to the hospital after collapsing

The Premier Soccer League will release a statement once all protocols surrounding his death are observed

South African football was thrown into mourning last night after a second division player passed away after collapsing during a league match.

Durban FC was playing against Milford FC at the Chatsworth Stadium during the Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture on Tuesday evening.

22-year-old South Africa footballer died after collapsing during Durban City FC vs Milford FC. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

The match was suspended a few minutes into the second half “due to circumstances beyond our control”, as of when Milford were 1-0 up thanks to Siphosethu Ndlabi’s goal.

According to Far Post, it was unclear when he collapsed, but he died en route to the hospital, and the match was suspended when the news got back to the club.

The club are top of the second division league and are aiming for promotion to the PSL next season.

Durban City confirm player's death

The club confirmed in an official statement that Sinamandla Zondi, 22, passed away and paid a glowing tribute to the talented footballer who had contributed to their season.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi aka Sgora, a Loved member of the Durban City family,” the statement reads.

“Sinamanda was more than a talented footballer; He was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a Son and an inspiration to all who knew him.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, Coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss.

“We will continue to support those close to him during this difficult time.”

Durban City FC confirmed that Sinamandia Zondi sadly passed away last night. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Fans have flooded the comments section to pay their last respect to the departed footballer.

@sinelisolindani replied:

“Eish, what a talent just 2 weeks ago. I was praising your skills rest in peace, Nondaba 💔”

@YSilwane replied:

“It’s shocking that until now our Minister of Sport arts and culture @GaytonMcK and PSL have not issued any statement regarding this incident. Not even one political party @BhenguMahlengi @Sinawo_Thambo @NhlamuloNdhlela @FloydShivambu.”

@Thulani_Mich replied:

“He started the game that was playing earlier on mus. What happened? Did he collapse or something?”

@donmelaniniare replied:

“Terrible news! A young talent lost. May his soul rest in peace 🕊 Condolences to you as his home, teammates and his family.”

@services9613 replied:

“He died with his boots on, a soldier 👏 May his soul rest in peace & condolences to the Zondi family, Durban city football club as well as Soccer fraternity at large 🕊️ Akuhlanga lungehlanga 💔”

Gabonese footballer dies in China

Legit.ng previously reported that Gabonese footballer Aaron Boupendza died in China after falling from the 11th floor of the building where he lived.

The striker who featured for the Panthers of Gabon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon moved to China with Zhejiang FC in January, the 12th club of his career.

Source: Legit.ng