Eric Chelle has detailed why he would have a showdown meeting with the NFF as soon as AFCON 2025 is concluded

There were reports that the tactician could be sacked for failing to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

The Franco-Malian manager added that his utmost priority is to ensure that the Super Eagles perform well at the competition

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has disclosed that he will meet with the hierarchy of the Nigeria Football Federation after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Franco-Malian tactician will lead the three-time African champions to the 35th edition of the continental showpiece, where they are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Nigeria begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title on Tuesday evening when they take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the Fez Stadium.

Eric Chelle will hope for a good Super Eagles outing at AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

They play their second game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on December 27, before their final group game against the Cranes of Uganda three days later.

Eric Chelle had faced scrutiny, especially after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a dismal outing at the play-off, per ESPN.

There were reports that the tactician could be sacked before the start of the AFCON tournament, but he has addressed concerns over his job security.

Speaking ahead of their AFCON 2025 opening game against Tanzania. Chelle said via All Nigeria Soccer:

"Since I took this job my life with the team is maybe after this game, it is finished. ‘Like I said earlier, I am only focused on the game, my players, and my officials.

"We have a game and I want to stay focused about this game and after the AFCON, for sure, we would have a meeting with my FA, we would talk about everything.

"This is not the moment to answer your question, I prefer to answer questions about the game, the tournament, the players, and our game project."

He maintained that his utmost priority is to ensure that the Super Eagles perform well at the competition, hoping for a win in their opening fixture.

Chelle added:

"We stay focused on that, we stay focused on the first game because this is the most important game right now.. To come in this tournament, to show our ambition and after we will have the time to talk about everything."

Barely one week before the start of the 2025 AFCON tournament, the Nigerian media was awash that Chelle was owed three months' salaries. However, the tactician ignored questions on the situation as he reiterated that his sole focus is on the tournament in Morocco.

Nigeria take on Tanzania in their opening fixture at AFCON 2025. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Legit.ng