The Super Eagles are not the outright favourites to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, but former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho says Nigeria have what it takes to defy the odds in Morocco.

After failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria is looking to compensate their supporters by winning the AFCON in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have also given head coach Eric Chelle the mandate of winning the competition, and Mourinho has outlined what the Super Eagles must do to emerge as champions.

“AFCON is simple to win, the team that suffers together will lift the trophy,” Mourinho said.

“Nigeria have too much talents, speed, flair, confidence, but the question is always the mentality. If Nigeria stay focused and united, nobody wants to face them.”

The former Chelsea manager stressed that while Nigeria boasts a squad full of quality players, the real challenge lies in maintaining unity and focus under the tournament’s intense pressure.

Osimhen backs Nigeria to win

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has also spoken about Nigeria’s mindset heading into AFCON 2025.

Having been part of the team beaten by Ivory Coast in the 2023 final and losing to DR Congo on penalties in the 2026 World Cup playoff, the 26-year-old insists the squad must focus on the opportunities ahead.

“I think the penalty is a game of luck. Life has happened, we just have to keep it moving,” Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa.

The Galatasaray forward emphasised that the Super Eagles are working hard to build on past experiences, aiming to go one step further in Morocco and claim their fourth AFCON title.

“I want to say thank you to the Super Eagles fans all over the world that have stuck with us through the good times and the bad times.

“The AFCON is an opportunity for us to win our fans over [and] make sure we actualise our dreams of winning [the tournament].”

Super Eagles start strong with win over Tanzania

Nigeria kicked off their Group C campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tanzania in Fes, Morocco, on Tuesday, December 23, AlJazeera reports.

Semi Ajayi opened the scoring before Charles M’Mombwa equalised for the Taifa Stars.

Two minutes later, Ademola Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead, ensuring all three points for Eric Chelle’s side.

The win sets a positive tone for the Super Eagles as they aim to navigate a challenging group stage.

Nigeria’s next test comes on Saturday, December 27, when they face Tunisia, a crucial match that could shape Nigeria’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Nigeria backed to defeat Tunisia

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Sunshine Stars legend Godfrey Obaobona believes Nigeria can beat Tunisia if the Super Eagles play as a cohesive unit rather than relying on individual brilliance.

The former Caykur Rizespor defender noted that Nigeria possesses quality players across all departments, including attack, midfield, and defence.

