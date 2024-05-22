Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lookman Ademola, Super Eagles player, scored a hat trick on Wednesday, May 22, to help Atlanta FC win the Europa Cup against the unbeaten Bayern Leverkusen side.

Ademola scored a brace in the first half of the pulsating final before grabbing a hat trick in the second half to win the Italian side the first major trophy in its history.

As soon as the final whistle was blown, Atlanta's players and technical crew members ran to lift the Nigerian-born super star afloat in a dramatic, frenetic victory dance.

He was also named the player of the match.

Details Shortly…

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Source: Legit.ng