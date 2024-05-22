Global site navigation

BREAKING: Super Eagles’ Lookman Makes History As Club Atlanta FC Wins First Europa League Title
Football

BREAKING: Super Eagles' Lookman Makes History As Club Atlanta FC Wins First Europa League Title

by  Esther Odili

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lookman Ademola, Super Eagles player, scored a hat trick on Wednesday, May 22, to help Atlanta FC win the Europa Cup against the unbeaten Bayern Leverkusen side.

Ademola scored a brace in the first half of the pulsating final before grabbing a hat trick in the second half to win the Italian side the first major trophy in its history.

As soon as the final whistle was blown, Atlanta's players and technical crew members ran to lift the Nigerian-born super star afloat in a dramatic, frenetic victory dance.

He was also named the player of the match.

