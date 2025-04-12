A former Super Eagles player has expressed condolences to the family of the late Christian Chukwu, describing him as a national icon

The former Super Eagles captain passed away at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness in his hometown

Chukwu, who was also the former Technical Director of Enugu Rangers, led Nigeria to the 2004 AFCON semifinals in Tunisia

Emmanuel Okala has expressed shock over the passing of his teammate, Christian Chukwu, who sadly passed away at the age of 74 on the morning of Saturday, April 12.

The former goalkeeper described Chukwu as one of Nigeria's most outstanding defenders.

Known as ‘Chairman, ’ Chukwu captained Nigeria to their first-ever AFCON title in 1980.

Okala mourns Chukwu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Christian Chukwu.

According to CompleteSports, the former Enugu Rangers player described the late Chukwu as a key figure in a team that brought joy to Nigerians during his playing days.

The 73-year-old also praised Chukwu for his exceptional professionalism both with the national team and at the club level. He said:

“I’m currently devastated and in a mourning mood. This is sad news for me as I just heard it before your call.

“You know how close I was to him. From our days at Rangers to the national team, we’ve been together, so closely knit.

“I spoke to him just two days ago (Thursday). I’m not in a position to confirm his death formally, as only the Chairman of the Ex-Rangers Forum, Pastor Igwe Okolo, is in a position to do that.

Chukwu, who captained Nigeria to victory in the 1980 AFCON with a 3-0 win over Algeria in the final, had previously helped the team to runner-up finishes in 1976 and 1978, per NationSports.

Known as 'Chairman,' Chukwu spent nine years of his playing career at Enugu Rangers from 1972 to 1981, securing the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1977 per Tribune.

Adio pays tribute to Chukwu

Veteran Nigerian journalist Hameed Adio has paid his last respects to former Super Eagles captain Christian Chukwu.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adio recalled how Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola assisted in settling the medical bill of the legend. He said:

“He was indeed a gentleman to the core, very humble, friendly, unassuming, a detribalised Nigerian who was very patriotic.

“Apart from his immediate family and the entire Nigerian Sports fraternity, his death will be a personal loss to Chief Femi Otedola, who provided him with a very strong financial backing during the trying moment of his sickness.

“May his gentle sporting soul rest in peace.

