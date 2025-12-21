The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their quest for a fourth continental title with an AFCON 2025 opener against Tanzania

A former Nigerian international, Godfrey Oboabona, has urged the team to approach each game like a final, as they also face Tunisia and Uganda

According to the ex-defender, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and more recently, Cape Verde and Gabon, are formidable contenders

Ahead of the Super Eagles' opening match at AFCON 2025, former Nigerian international Godfrey Oboabona has a special message for the team.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C, where they take on Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they jostle for a fourth continental title.

Host nation Morocco take on Comoros in the opening match on Sunday night as Africa's biggest football spectacle begins in style.

Godfrey Oboabona has tasked the Super Eagles to approach every match at AFCON 2025 like a final. Photo: John Walton.

The Super Eagles will kick off their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23, with the hope of starting off with a win.

Ahead of the massive fixture, ex-defender Oboabona stated that Nigeria will face strong competition from Tunisia, Morocco, Cape Verde and Egypt, who are all favourites.

The 35-year-old former Shooting Stars star said via Footy Stars:

"Nigeria is always among the favourites at every AFCON, and with determination and by treating every game like a final, victory is possible.

"However, the tournament also features very strong teams. Nations such as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and more recently Cape Verde and Gabon, are formidable contenders for the title. For Nigeria to win, they must earn it through hard work.

"The Super Eagles must believe in themselves and approach every match without fear. A strong winning mentality within the group is essential—sometimes you have to dream first and truly believe it’s achievable.

"The team also needs unity, staying together like a family; that spirit was a key part of our success in our time."

Chelle explains Nigeria’s ambitions

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who was appointed in January 2025, has been tasked to lead the team to the final of the continental showpiece.

The Franco-Malian manager who coached Mali at the 2023 edition admits that the only thing on the mind of his team is to conquer the continent in Morocco.

“Of course, we want to win it. Personally, I want to win the AFCON. My first and last AFCON was a fantastic experience. I think Morocco will be a great tournament, too,” he told CAF.

“The players feel the same. Since March, we’ve played every match under pressure. When we set foot in Morocco, that pressure will be familiar. We’ll be ready mentally and in our collective mindset.

“Our strength is that the players have suffered, then found a way through. That can really hurt opponents.”

The Super Eagles will hope to win a fourth continental title at AFCON 2025. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

