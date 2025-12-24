Super Eagles beat Tanzania 2-1 in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opener in Fez, Morocco

A Tanzanian fan goes viral after trying to toast a Nigerian woman inside the stadium

Nigerians flooded social media with jokes and savage reactions after the event went viral

AFCON 2025 delivered drama, goals, rain, and premium Nigerian banter.

While the Super Eagles were busy grinding out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Tanzania in Fes, Morocco, one Tanzanian fan unknowingly signed up for a lifetime of online roasting after trying to toast a Nigerian woman inside the stadium.

Nigeria kickstarted their AFCON campaign with a 2-1 victory against Tanzania. Photo by Andel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Yes, while Nigeria was chasing goals on the pitch, this brother was chasing vibes in the stands, and Nigerians noticed immediately.

Super Eagles handle business

Nigeria kicked off their AFCON 2025 campaign with a nervy but deserved victory over Tanzania in wet conditions.

The Super Eagles dominated the first half and were rewarded in the 36th minute when Semi Ajayi rose highest to nod home Alex Iwobi’s inviting cross, BBC reports.

Nigeria nearly doubled their lead before halftime, but Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba was not having it.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon beats a Tanzanian defender during their AFCON clash. Photo by Andel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania later shocked Nigeria early in the second half when Charles M’Mombwa equalised, briefly silencing Nigerian fans.

That silence didn’t last long. Just two minutes later, Ademola Lookman reminded everyone why he’s that guy, unleashing a beautiful strike to restore Nigeria’s lead and secure all three points for Eric Chelle’s side, beIN Sports reports.

But while football fans were celebrating the win, social media had already shifted focus to the real “battle” happening off the pitch.

Tanzanian fan shoots his shot

Somewhere in the stands, a Tanzanian supporter decided AFCON was also a matchmaking event.

A viral photo captured the exact moment he attempted to toast a Nigerian woman rocking a dark-green Super Eagles jersey.

The image shows the man leaning in, clearly trying to collect the lady’s number or at least spark a conversation.

Unfortunately for him, Nigerians on social media spotted the scene almost instantly, and what followed was inevitable.

Within minutes, the photo was everywhere. Twitter (formerly, X) lit up, and the Tanzanian fan unknowingly became the main character of the night.

Nigerians react ruthlessly on social media

As expected, Nigerians wasted zero time before unleashing premium cruise and savage humour.

E-wisdom daily posted:

"He no find out why Nigerian guys no near the lady. 😆🤣. He go learn."

Celebrity Tailor added:

"If that guy was a Nigerian, she wouldn’t have given him attention."

Dan reacted:

"Na billing she go use kpai him, he go run las las."

Cloud Engineer posted:

"He has lost 100 times over on this one o. Na him bank account go first feel am."

IAMSK tweeted:

"Bro won the tournament 😂😂😂."

From jokes about billing to claims that he “won AFCON before the final,” Nigerians turned the moment into pure comedy gold.

Chelle admits making bad choices vs Tanzania

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has openly admitted that not all of his decisions paid off, despite Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 AFCON.

The honest assessment came after the Super Eagles secured three crucial points in Group C, kick-starting their quest for a fourth continental title.

Source: Legit.ng