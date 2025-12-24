Denis Omedi scored Uganda’s only goal against Tunisia at AFCON 2025 despite working as a prison warder

The 31-year-old was once a part-time footballer and a prison warder before earning his AFCON call-up

Omedi now awaits a major test against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group C

Uganda Cranes forward Denis Omedi has become one of the most talked-about stories of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after scoring on his tournament debut against Tunisia.

The goal was made even more remarkable by his unconventional career path.

Denis Omedi, who works as a part-time prison warder, scored Uganda’s only goal against Tunisia at AFCON 2025. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

At 31, Omedi is not just an international footballer, he is also a serving prison warder, balancing life in uniform with the demands of professional football, Monitor reports.

Although Uganda lost 3-1 to Tunisia in their Group C opener, Omedi’s late strike ensured the Cranes left Rabat with more than just defeat to reflect on.

His journey to AFCON has now put the Ugandan striker on a path to face off with the Super Eagles.

Denis Omedi's career to AFCON call-up

Denis Omedi’s rise to the continental stage has been anything but straightforward.

Back in 2019, he was still a part-time footballer, juggling competitive football with academic pursuits as he studied for a diploma in nursing.

Denis Omedi will face off against the Super Eagles when Uganda tackles Nigeria next in the AFCON. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Like many African players outside the professional systems, Omedi had to balance ambition with reality.

His career took a decisive turn when he joined the Uganda Prisons Service, where he works as a prison warder.

Even then, football never left his life as training sessions were fitted around duty schedules, and matchdays came with sacrifices.

Six years later, that dedication has paid off as Omedi earned a call-up to Uganda’s AFCON 2025 squad, becoming a symbol of hope for players whose paths to international football do not follow conventional routes.

His inclusion alone was a victory, and scoring at AFCON elevated the story to another level.

Tunisia down the Cranes in AFCON opener

Uganda’s clash with Tunisia was always going to be a stern test.

The Carthage Eagles wasted little time, taking the lead inside 10 minutes through Ellyes Skhiri’s header.

Elias Achouri doubled the advantage before half-time and added a third midway through the second half as Tunisia cruised toward victory, BBC reports.

Uganda struggled to create clear chances for much of the contest, and it was not until added time that the Cranes finally found the net.

Omedi, introduced at halftime, seized his moment, firing home a consolation goal that took a deflection on its way past the goalkeeper.

While the goal did little to change the outcome, it meant everything to Omedi.

On his AFCON debut, the 31-year-old striker etched his name into the tournament history for Uganda.

Omedi eyes Nigeria next

With Tunisia now top of Group C on goal difference following Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Tanzania, attention quickly shifts to the Super Eagles.

Uganda knows the challenge ahead is immense, but Omedi’s emergence offers the belief that they can cause an upset against Nigeria.

For the Super Eagles, the game represents another test after their 2-1 victory against Tanzania.

Lookman inspires Nigeria to victory

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria delivered a strong performance in their opener, securing a 2-1 victory over Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday night, December 23.

Goals from defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman cancelled out Charles Mombwa’s strike, sending the Super Eagles to the top of Group C.

Source: Legit.ng