FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane was in attendance at the AFCON to support his son, Lucas Zidane

The Real Madrid legend witnessed how Les Fennecs of Algeria defeated Sudan 3-0 in the Group E opener

Football fans have taken to social media to hail the former French international for his strong family values

Football legend Zinedine Zidane stole the spotlight during Algeria’s opening match against Sudan at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday night, December 24.

The presence of the 1998 World Cup winner drew widespread attention, adding an emotional layer to an already significant occasion as Les Fennecs recorded a 3-0 victory over the Nile Crocodiles, per Sofa Score.

Zidane spotted in Morocco

France legend Zinedine Zidane was in attendance at the AFCON 2025 match between Algeria and Sudan.

According to ESPN, the former Juventus star was in Morocco to support his son, Luca Zidane, as the goalkeeper reached another milestone in his international career with Les Fennecs.

The 53-year-old watched the game from the VIP section and was spotted by the cameras in the 24th minute.

The appearance of the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year did not go unnoticed, drawing attention from spectators in the stadium and viewers across the continent.

The Bordeaux-born icon showed his full support for his son on one of the biggest stages in world football.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions from X users following Zinedine Zidane's appearance. Read them below:

@kapa5 said:

"Zizou in the building! 👑 Amazing to see him supporting Luca and the Desert Foxes at AFCON. The legacy continues in a different way! 🇩🇿."

@BigRaw252 wrote:

"That’s not just a legend in the stands… that’s a proud father watching his boy make his own history. Luca wearing 23 like dad, but writing his own story with Algeria 🇩🇿🧤🔥."

@GolVoa added:

"Proud dad vibes. Big moment for Luca. Algeria goalie showing nerve and quality."

@SeekNaturalLife said:

"Zizou is the living legend.

"Happy to see him. Supporting LuCA."

Why Zidane's son chose Algeria

Luca Zidane has stated the reason for opting to play for Algeria instead of his native France.

The Granada goalkeeper explained that he wants to defend his country,. He said via beIN SPORTS:

“With Algeria, I immediately think of my grandfather. From a young age, we have an Algerian culture in my family. I talked about it with him before going to the national team, he was very excited.

“From the very beginning when the coach and the federation president contacted me, it was an obvious choice to defend my country. Afterwards, I talked about it with my family of course and they were all happy for me.”

