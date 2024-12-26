Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah does not fail to celebrate Christmas with a family picture every year

Despite the delay in 2024, the Egyptian winger did not deny the fans, and as usual, it has generated reactions

Legit.ng looks at what an Islamic scholar says and the influence of Salah in Islam and in the community

Mohamed Salah has courted controversy yet again after sharing his family photo on Christmas Day, and fans on both sides of the divide have shared their reactions.

Salah is one of the leading faces of Islam in sports but, in recent times, has received heat from Muslims over the way he celebrates Christmas as if he were a Christmas.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Tottenham. Photo by Shaun Brooks.

This year, his post on his social media pages was delayed, such that fans quoted the ones from previous years, asking him not to deny them their usual message.

Fans react to Salah's Christmas post

As always, the post was met with reactions from Muslims who claimed it was wrong for him to, despite him doing it every year and not giving a thought to the responses.

@Ay_teey replied:

“I'm still confused. I understand that Christians that believe In Jesus are celebrating his birthday every year on the 25th of December. What I don't understand is how a non-Christian (A Muslim believer who worships Allah and Allah alone) celebrates the Birth of Jesus, even though Islam Vehemently prohibits Muslims from such acts. Someone needs to tell him he has the right to whatever faith he wants. Be a Christian if that is what you want @MoSalah, but what you are doing as a Muslim is nothing short of HYPOCRISY.”

@sir_yongo wrote:

“Just because Muslims live with Christians, it doesn't mean that they must wish them Merry Christmas. Yes, religion should never divide humanity. Love should be there between Muslims and Christians. But it doesn't mean people should be forced to celebrate what they don't believe.”

Legit.ng contacted an Islamic cleric who pleaded anonymity to shed light on the persistent Christmas messages by Mohamed Salah.

“The Qur'an recognises Jesus (Issa) as a prophet but not the son of God as Christians see him. Muslims are enjoined to celebrate Islamic festivities only and not those of other religions,” he said.

He backed his assertions up with Chapter 109:6, which reads, “To you is your religion, and to me, my religion”. He added that they should live in harmony with others but not practice their religion.

According to Tuko.co.ke, some sects of Islam, the Fiqhs, forbid the celebrations of Christmas entirely, describing it as a paganistic holiday.

Salah was not the only top Muslim who posted Christmas messages; Mohamed Bin Zayed, the president of the UAE and a top Imam in the country, Imam Tahwidi, posted messages, but Salah's picture in front of the Christmas trees is what elicited reactions.

According to a study by the Immigration Policy Lab at Stanford University, since Mo Salah signed for Liverpool, hate crimes have been reduced by 16% and halved posting of anti-Muslim tweets, making his actions have some impacts.

Salah speaks on Liverpool’s contract stance

Legit.ng reported that Salah expressed disappointment at Liverpool after the club maintained silence over his contract renewal, with his current deal set to expire in June 2025.

His public reaction was met with criticism by former defender and pundit Jamie Carragher, who claimed those are discussions for the boardroom and not the public.

