Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has admitted making poor tactical choices despite Nigeria’s 2-1 win against Tanzania

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman scored decisive goal minutes after Tanzania equalised after Semi Ajayi's opener

The victory meant the Super Eagles began their AFCON 2025 campaign with crucial Group C victory

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has openly admitted that not all of his decisions paid off, despite Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The honest assessment came after the Super Eagles secured three crucial points in Group C, kick-starting their quest for a fourth continental title.

Nigeria entered the tournament under pressure following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Chelle’s tactical decisions were closely watched as the Super Eagles returned to competitive action in Fes, Morocco.

Ajayi fires Nigeria into the lead

The Super Eagles dominated possession for large periods of the first half, probing a disciplined Tanzanian defence that remained compact and difficult to break down.

Nigeria’s persistence finally paid off in the 36th minute when defender Semi Ajayi, who was crowned Man of the Match, rose the highest to head home an Alex Iwobi cross, giving Chelle’s side a deserved lead, BBC reports.

Nigeria nearly doubled their advantage immediately after the break when Victor Osimhen finished from close range, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check for offside.

The disallowed goal briefly disrupted Nigeria’s flow and gave Tanzania renewed belief in the crucial Group C opener.

Despite controlling the tempo, the Super Eagles struggled to convert their chances into a comfortable lead, leaving the door open for a Tanzanian response.

Lookman shuts down Tanzania's response

Tanzania found their equaliser in the 52nd minute through Charles M’Mombwa, who finished first time after a slick attacking move that exposed Nigeria’s defensive shape.

The goal stunned the Super Eagles and shifted momentum momentarily in favour of the Taifa Stars.

However, Nigeria’s response was swift and decisive. Just two minutes later, Ademola Lookman restored the Super Eagles’ lead with a composed finish from outside the penalty area, The Athletic reports.

Receiving a pass from Iwobi, the Atalanta forward drove a low shot past goalkeeper Zuberi Foba to put Nigeria back in control.

Lookman’s strike proved to be the turning point, calming Nigerian nerves and allowing the three-time AFCON champions to manage the remainder of the game despite late pressure from Tanzania.

Chelle admits mistakes despite victory

Speaking after the match, Super Eagles coach Chelle delivered a candid assessment of his performance on the touchline.

The Malian acknowledged that some of his decisions were questionable, even though the Super Eagles emerged victorious.

“I made a lot of choices; some were good, some were not good. I told the journalists that I have my vision and I’m the coach.”

The admission reflects Chelle’s willingness to take responsibility as Nigeria navigate a challenging AFCON group that also includes Tunisia and Uganda.

With three points secured, the Super Eagles now turn their attention to their next Group C fixture against Tunisia on December 27.

