Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is fired up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

The Fulham star has highlighted one key player Nigeria will miss against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania

The Super Eagles are targeting a fourth AFCON title, having last lifted the trophy 13 years ago in South Africa

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has expressed his readiness ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 25-year-old scored a crucial equaliser during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 1-1 draw last September.

Bassey has been in fine form for both country and club, delivering strong performances during the 2026 World Cup qualification Group C campaign, the playoffs, the AFCON qualifiers, and with Fulham.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and South Africa. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

I am upset - Bassey

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has expressed sadness over the absence of Benjamin Fredrick.

According to Official 54x, the former Ajax defender explained that the on-loan Dender EH defender would have been a major breakout star at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Bassey admitted not having spoken with the 20-year-old since he sustained the injury.

The former Rangers star said he cannot wait to pair with the Brentford defender in the coming tournament next year. Bassey said:

"I haven't spoken with him but I am very upset and it is painful, like it would be very amazing to have him to showcase his talent at the AFCON. I am wishing him a speedy recovery and hopefully have him back in no time."

Nigeria will face the Tafia Stars of Tanzania in the Group C opener at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, per ESPN.

Fredrick sustained a knee injury in training with his Belgian club Dender last month. The former Flying Eagles defender will only return to action in the new year.

The former ABS star broke into the senior national team during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Nigeria and Jamaica.

Since then, the 20-year-old has been a regular in Eric Chelle's squad as the absence of Semi Ajayi and the injury of William Troost-Ekong ensured the player cemented his place.

Fredrick also put up an impressive performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, where he pocketed Arsenal legend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Calvin Bassey during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Bassey speaks on World Cup miss

Calvin Bassey said the players have moved on from the 2026 FIFA World Cup miss.

The Fulham star said playing for the Super Eagles alone comes with a lot of pressure and huge responsibilities. Bassey said:

“I don't feel any need to make amends for missing the FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time. I just think we should go everywhere, every game, trying to give our best.

"We're Nigeria, there's always going to be pressure because of that, from ourselves, from the country."

The 2023 AFCON silver medallist said himself, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze will bring their club's chemistry to the national team. He said:

“Playing with each other for a long time, we have a great understanding of each other. We know each other's strengths.

“So, hopefully we can bring our chemistry to the team, with Chukwueze also."

Pronos predicts Nigeria vs Tanzania

Legit.ng earlier reported that a mysterious cat, Nimbus Pronos, has predicted the outcome of the Group C opening match between Nigeria and Tanzania.

After a brief moment, the cat settled for the draw bowl before eating it, which signals that the point could be shared between two nations at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Source: Legit.ng