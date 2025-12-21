A Nigerian-eligible player has thrown his weight behind the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The defender believes the presence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen will make a difference

Osimhen is currently Nigeria's second all-time goal scorer behind legendary Rashidi Yekini

Vittese defender Endurance Alade believes Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen will play a crucial role in Nigeria’s bid to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles are targeting their fourth AFCON title in Morocco after finishing runners-up at the last tournament in Ivory Coast.

Former Napoli forward Osimhen was instrumental during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, scoring six goals in five matches.

Nigeria failed to win any of their first four games in his absence, a run that led to the dismissal of Jose Peseiro and the resignation of Finidi George.

Although the three-time AFCON winners recovered to finish second in their qualification group, they lost to DR Congo 4-3 via penalty in the playoff final, missing out on the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Osimhen is a leader - Alade

Dutch-born player Endurance Alade said Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen can be instrumental to Nigeria winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to FootyAfrica, the 20-year-old said the Super Eagles boast of quality players capable of stunning any team.

The 20-year-old explained that Osimhen brings a different mentality to Super Eagles matches whenever he is fielded against any opponent. The Vittese defender

"The Super Eagles of Nigeria have enough quality players, and I will say it is difficult to single out one particular player. A player with experience and personality can really make a difference in big tournaments.

"A player who stays calm under pressure and leads by example can be very important for Nigeria's success.

"Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is a player who can always make a huge difference with his energy, mentality, and goals. I think with him, Nigeria has a good chance of winning.”

Osimhen sends message to fans

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has issued a powerful message to Nigerian supporters ahead of the AFCON.

In a post on Instagram, the Galatasaray forward suggests he is ready to shoulder the responsibility of leading Nigeria at the biggest stage of African football once more. Osimhen said:

"Hi to the fans, here is Osimhen. I'm happy to be in Morocco, and I can't wait for the start of AFCON. See you guys at the stadium. Ciao."

Osimhen, with 31 goals, is already Nigeria’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, trailing only Rashidi Yekini’s 37-goal record, per Transfermarkt.

The former Napoli forward's goal-per-game ratio places him among Africa’s most reliable forwards and underlines his importance to the current Super Eagles squad.

