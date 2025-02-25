Victor Osimhen missed all four previous Super Eagles matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series

The Nigerian international reportedly suffered an injury in Galatasaray's goalless draw with fierce rivals Fenerbahce

Injury crisis continues to rock the Super Eagles camp, with Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also suffering knocks over the weekend

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have suffered a major setback ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions have a crucial date with Rwanda on March 21, in what many have described as a must-win encounter.

Four days later, Nigeria host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen was in the think of action in Galatasaray's draw with Fenerbahce. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen suffers injury

It is now a big blow for the Super Eagles' Cup quest as reports have it that in-form striker Victor Osimhen has suffered an injury.

The Galatasaray of Turkey striker becomes the latest player to suffer a knock less than a month before the crucial matches.

Osimhen was substituted in the final minutes of their clash with Fenerbahce on Monday night.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, the 26-year-old was replaced after he suffered an injury.

In what seemed like a forced substitution, head coach Okan Buruk made a fourth change by bringing on central defender Kaan Ayhan as a replacement for Osimhen.

Moments later, cameras captured the striker's foot as he returned to the bench, raising concerns among Nigerian fans.

Victor Osimhen missed out on all four World Cup qualifiers played so far due to injury. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen who has netted 20 goals and registered five assists for Galatasaray this season, missed the first four World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

After the game, the Galatasaray doctor Yener Ince Victor Osimhen's injury status would be assessed on Tuesday.

In quotes relayed by habersarikirmizi.com, Yener İnce said: "We will see, it will be clear tomorrow."

Nigeria played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively, before losing 1-2 to the Republic of Benin, as per ESPN.

Osimhen dreams of playing at the World Cup

With the team languishing in fifth position in their qualification group, Osimhen is determined to lead the charge and help his country avoid missing back-to-back World Cups. He said:

“You have to give everything; you know it’s a dream of every youngster to be at the World Cup. Mine is no exception.

“So for me, I want to be there just like every one of my teammates, and we are really looking forward to the game against Rwanda and Zimbabwe to try and correct all the mistakes we have made in the past. So, we will be ready.”

Semi Ajayi, Dele-Bashiru suffer injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that key defender Semi Ajayi sustained an injury while in action for his English club West Brom in the Championship.

The impressive defender suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the Baggies' 2-0 win over Oxford on Saturday.

Ajayi was unable to finish the game as he was replaced by Mason Holgate shortly before halftime.

Also, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could be on the sidelines for some weeks after he sustained an ankle injury in Lazio's clash with Venezia

