Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has expressed readiness ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria is drawn in group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, with their first match against the Tafia Stars

Lookman will be attending his second AFCON after finishing in second position at the 2023 edition

Ademola Lookman has issued a bold statement ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria is eyeing their fourth AFCON title, as they face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

The Super Eagles finished in second place at the 34th edition of the continental showpiece, losing 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman targets this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Morocco.

Ademola eyes 2025 AFCON title

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is optimistic that Nigeria can win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking with Elegbete TV Sports, the Atalanta winger said the players are under pressure to make a positive impact in Morocco.

The former Everton star explained that he is determined to help the team succeed in the continental showpiece by bringing his wealth of experience into every game. He said:

"I am excited, this is obviously another tournament for us to go out there and prove ourselves again. It is a pleasure to have that pressure on us again. The team are very happy to be here once again.

"The reality of that (missing the World Cup) is disappointing for all of us and the country. Hopefully, we can convert the pain into something positive and turn it into something powerful to drive us.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Angola.

"I don't know about the future, if it will come. At the moment, I am focused on performing and helping the Super Eagles in Morocco. Hopefully, Nigeria will bring the trophy back home."

The former CAF Player of the Year urged his teammates to give their best during the tournament.

The 28-year-old said Nigeria was on the verge of winning the title in 2023, but it slipped away against the host nation in the final. He said:

"During the 2023 AFCON, we came close in Abidjan, but never lifted the trophy. Keeping that togetherness, unity that we have in the current squad, is an important thing for us, to keep us going.

"The team has to show quality in games, show togetherness in our fight and we have that. Once that all comes together, things will be great," per CompleteSports.

Ademola Lookman played a vital role for Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, missing the match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

The 28-year-old was Nigeria's highest goal scorer at the 2023 AFCON, with William Troost-Ekong scoring two goals, and Victor Osimhen one goal.

