The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up to face the Tafia Stars of Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

AFCON 2025 kicked off on Sunday, December 21, during which host Morocco defeated Comoros 2-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

As noted by CAF Online, Brahim Diaz scored the first goal of this year's tournament before Ayoub El Kaabi doubled it with a goal of the tournament contender.

The Super Eagles’ campaign starts on Tuesday, December 23, with a match against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania at Complexe Sportif de Fes at 6:30 pm Nigerian time.

Predicted Super Eagles' lineup vs Tanzania

Eric Chelle’s 28-man squad is a mix of established and experienced stars with young and exciting talents to bring a balance of stars and talents to the team.

Even though Chelle has 10 debutants, five of whom are new to the Super Eagles, he is expected to stick with his trusted soldiers, at least for the opener against Tanzania.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who shook off injuries to make it to the tournament, will start in goal, over Francis Uzoho and debutant Amas Obasogie.

Chelle has voids to fill in defence after Benjamin Fredrick’s knee injury ruled him out of the tournament, while captain William Troost-Ekong retired from international football.

Regardless, Chelle is expected to have a centre-back pair of Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi, while Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi operate from full back.

On the bench, the manager has defensive options: Ryan Alebiosu, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, and Igoh Ogbu to call on if needed.

New captain Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi are expected to form the midfield three, while debutants Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro are viable options off the bench.

Chelle's frontline will be decided by which formation he plays. If a 4-3-3, he is expected to field Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze or Moses Simon.

If he plays a 4-4-2, one of Lookman or Chukwueze, or he opts for extra legs in midfield to operate in the hole behind two strikers, Osimhen and Akor Adams.

According to NFF, Super Eagles' predicted XI to face Tanzania is:

Stanley Nwabali

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi

Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman

Chelle reveals Nigeria’s ambitions

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle disclosed that Super Eagles’ ambition at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is to win the tournament.

Nigeria fell short in the final in the 2023 edition, and after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Chelle understands the need to win AFCON.

