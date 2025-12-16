Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of the tournament in Morocco

Africa's biggest international tournament kicks off in Morocco on December 21, 2025, through to January 18, 2026

Host nation Morocco is the top favourite, having been one of the best teams on the continent in the last three years

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will kick off in Morocco on December 21, 2025 and run through to January 18, 2026.

The 35th edition of the continent’s biggest competition will have 24 countries battling for the chance to lift the golden trophy at the start of 2026.

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the chances of winning of each country, and most of the top-ranked teams are already seen as favourites.

Legit.ng looks at the top five favourites to win AFCON 2023, according to Opta Analyst.

Top 5 favourites to win AFCON 2025

1. Morocco

Host nation Morocco is backed by Opta's supercomputer as the top favourites to win the tournament on home soil with a 19.1% chance of lifting the trophy, with a squad that includes the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi.

The Atlas Lions have been one of the best teams in Africa since shocking the world and reaching the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first African country to do so, beating Spain and Portugal on the way.

2. Egypt

Record seven-time winner Egypt have not won the tournament since winning their third consecutive title in 2010, and have a 12.4% chance of getting their eighth crown in Morocco.

The team is led by 1996 winner and top scorer Hossam Hassan and boasts top Premier League stars, including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who is waiting for his first gold in the tournament, and Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush.

3. Senegal

2021 winners Senegal had a dismal title defence in 2023, bowing out of the tournament in Côte d'Ivoire in the round of 16. Supercomputer gives them a 12.3% chance of winning their second crown in Morocco.

As noted by CAF, the Teranga Lions, under the leadership of Pape Thiaw, have one of the most star-studded squads at the tournament, which includes Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Matar Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Ilman Ndiaye, and Ismaila Sarr, amongst others.

4. Algeria

2019 champions Algeria is the surprising name on this list, having not won a match at the tournament since 2015, excluding their triumph in Egypt.

However, their form during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier under Vladimir Petkovic, which saw them win eight matches, makes them one of the favourites with a 12.0% chance.

5. Nigeria

Three-time champions and AFCON 2023 finalists Nigeria is backed by the supercomputer with a 7.6% chance to finally claim their fourth title, the first since the 2013 edition in South Africa.

The team under Eric Chelle is still reeling from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup despite having two former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

6. Tunisia - 6.8%

7. Côte d'Ivoire - 6.7%

8. Mali - 6.4%

9. Cameroon - 4.1%

10. South Africa - 2.2%

NFF sets target for Eric Chelle

Legit.ng previously reported that the NFF set a target for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau confirmed that the manager is mandated to reach the final, matching Nigeria's outing at the 2023 edition.

