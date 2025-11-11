The Super Eagles could earn over ₦14 billion if they win Gabon and either DR Congo or Cameroon in the World Cup playoffs

FIFA has announced it is awarding $1.938 million per win and $1.008 million for a draw in the playoffs

Nigeria also stands to gain a $9.6 million participation bonus if the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is in line for a significant financial payout as the Super Eagles prepare to face Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs.

Nigeria failed to pick up an automatic ticket to the World Cup, finishing second in Group C behind South Africa with 17 points from 10 games, and has already ensured a substantial payout from FIFA.

The Super Eagles could receive as high as ₦14 billion from FIFA from the World Cup playoffs. Photo by Phill Magakoe

The three-time African champions' record of five wins, four draws, and a single defeat puts them among the continent’s top-performing sides heading into the crucial World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

As seen on CAF's official website, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo are the other countries that also qualified for the mini-tournament after finishing as the top four runners-up in the qualifiers.

According to FIFA’s official financial distribution framework, each win during the playoffs is valued at $1.938 million, while a draw earns $1.008 million.

With the stakes higher than ever, Nigeria’s progress in the playoffs could translate to millions of dollars in revenue for the NFF and the Super Eagles.

How much Super Eagles will earn at playoffs

If the Super Eagles manage to go all the way, winning all four matches across both the CAF and FIFA intercontinental playoffs, the NFF could rake in an estimated $9,607,320, which is roughly ₦14.1 billion, Western Post reports.

This figure covers potential victories in the African playoffs in Morocco and the subsequent intercontinental playoff matches scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.

Beyond these game-by-game earnings, FIFA has confirmed that all nations that qualify for the 2026 World Cup will receive a $9.6 million participation bonus, alongside additional benefits tied to progression in the competition.

For a federation like Nigeria’s, which continues to seek new revenue streams, the financial incentive adds extra motivation for the players and management.

Super Eagles set for battle in Morocco

The Super Eagles have already set up camp in Rabat, Morocco, as preparations intensify for their semi-final clash against the Panthers of Gabon.

The Super Eagles will face off against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in the opening game of the World Cup playoffs.

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong 24-man squad featuring Europe-based stars, including Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Calvin Bassey, already in camp.

Should Nigeria defeat Gabon on Thursday, they will face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final of the CAF playoffs on November 16.

The winner of that tie will proceed to the FIFA Intercontinental playoffs, the last step toward securing a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, the Super Eagles are eager to pick up the ticket this time via the playoffs.

CAF announces new rules for playoffs

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released updated match regulations with just three days left before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off between Nigeria and Gabon.

The announcement clarifies how the single-leg encounter will be decided and what procedures will govern one of Africa’s most anticipated qualifiers.

