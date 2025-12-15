Alcohol, cigarettes, and weapons are completely banned inside and around all AFCON 2025 stadiums in Morocco

CAF has introduced zero tolerance for laser pointers, gas spray, and offensive materials during the AFCON

Fans are advised to travel light, as professional cameras, food items, and large banners are also prohibited

The countdown to AFCON 2025 has begun, and with Morocco set to host Africa’s biggest football showpiece, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a strict list of items banned inside all tournament stadiums.

CAF says the measures are designed to guarantee safety and a family-friendly atmosphere, while keeping the focus on football as stars like Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Victor Osimhen of Nigeria, and Achraf Hakimi take centre stage.

As seen on CAF Online, the competition kicks off on Sunday, December 21, with hosts Morocco facing Comoros, and fans travelling across the country have been warned to follow uniform regulations across all six host cities.

CAF, working alongside Morocco’s Local Organising Committee, has compiled a list of 10 prohibited items that will be enforced uniformly across all venues.

These rules reflect both international stadium safety standards and Morocco’s local laws and cultural values.

Security personnel in all host cities have undergone extensive training, and fans attempting to bring banned items risk confiscation, denial of entry, or more serious consequences depending on the offence.

Items restricted for crowd control

Some bans focus mainly on spectator comfort and match-day organisation.

According to Afrik-Foot, professional cameras with detachable lenses are prohibited to protect broadcasting rights and avoid obstructing views.

Oversized flags and banners exceeding size limits are also banned, as they block sightlines and often spark disputes among fans.

Musical instruments such as trumpets, horns, whistles, and vuvuzelas will not be allowed, ensuring stadium announcements and emergency instructions remain audible.

Even seemingly harmless items like toilet paper and pets are banned, as they create hygiene issues, litter, and safety risks in packed venues.

Health, fire, and disruption risks items

CAF has also confirmed that all AFCON 2025 stadiums will be smoke-free zones as Cigarettes and lighters are banned due to fire hazards and health concerns.

Umbrellas, helmets, and balls are also prohibited because they can be used as weapons or disrupt play if thrown onto the pitch.

Food items, glass bottles, and cans fall under high-risk objects.

These items can cause serious injury when thrown, which is why only sealed plastic bottles purchased inside stadiums will be permitted.

CAF’s zero tolerance for dangerous items

Masks, face coverings, and offensive materials are banned to ensure individuals can be identified if incidents occur.

Any racist, political, or discriminatory messages are strictly forbidden, reinforcing CAF’s stance on inclusion and respect.

Laser pointers and gas sprays carry the most severe penalties short of weapons.

Laser pointers have previously been used to target players, particularly goalkeepers, while gas sprays can trigger mass panic and breathing difficulties in enclosed spaces.

Topping the list are weapons and alcoholic beverages. In line with Moroccan law, alcohol consumption is prohibited in and around stadiums, a move CAF says will significantly reduce disorder and improve crowd safety.

Nigeria has ranked among the favourites alongside Egypt, Senegal, and Morocco to win the competition.

Full list of items banned by CAF

• Foods, bottles, and cans

• Cigarettes, and alcoholic drinks

• Trumpets, horns, and whistles

• Toilet papers, laser pointers

• pets, umbrellas, helmets

• Balls of any kind, lighters

• Flags or banners above 1m-2m

• Professional cameras

• Masks, holigans, guns

• Offensive articles, gas spray

