A former Super Eagles star has sent a strong warning to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Chelle has lost two matches since taking over as manager in January 2025, against DR Congo and Egypt

Nigeria will kick off their quest for the title against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23

Nigerian sports journalist George Daniyan believes Eric Chelle will defy the odds in Morocco

Former Nigeria international Mohammed Gambo believes the Super Eagles’ chances of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) depend largely on head coach Eric Chelle.

Chelle guided Nigeria to their first trophy since 2013 after winning the 2025 Unity Cup, defeating Jamaica 5-4 on penalties.

The 48-year-old failed to qualify the Super Eagles for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup following a 4-3 defeat to DR Congo in the playoff final last November, per CAF.

Nigeria have now shifted their focus to the 2025 AFCON, where they will be chasing a fourth continental title in 12 years.

Gambo warns Chelle

Kano Pillars head coach Mohammed Gambo has cautioned coach Eric Chelle from fielding players out of their original positions.

According to Footy Africa, Gambo explained that Chelle's tactics was responsible for the Super Eagles 2-1 loss against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Kano Pillars legend mentioned that Nigeria has enough quality players to lift the AFCON 2025. He said:

"I watched the friendly match and I strongly believe that Eric Chelle decided to experiment with a few players by giving them their debut with most of them playing in different positions.

“Eric Chelle must to know his players properly and where they play so that he can get the best from them during the AFCON. In the friendly match against Egypt, I noticed the boy from Italy (Ebenezer Akinsanmiro) playing behind the strikers, but I think he is better in front of the defence.

“I remember him from his Beyond Limits days when I was with the Pillars youth team and monitoring young players. He is more defensive than offensive.

“There are a few other players too, like Paul Onuachu, who is doing well for Trabzonspor in Turkey but hardly does well for Nigeria. The coach will have to understand the players and play to their strengths."

Daniyan wants Chelle focused

Nigerian sports journalist George Daniyan urged coach Eric Chelle to remain focused as the Super Eagles kick off their AFCON title chase.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Daniyan said every country wants to beat Nigeria because of their pedigree. He said:

"Eric Chelle must not be distracted; he must focus on winning the title after his failure of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"All eyes are on Nigeria as the giant of Africa because we have some of the best players in the world."

Odegbami reacts ahead of AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Segun Odegbami revealed that he stopped watching Nigeria matches after they failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 1980 AFCON winner explained that a lot of football fans lost interest in the current squad despite parading some of the best players in the world.

