Nigeria will no longer take on South Africa as CAF redraws all teams ahead of the upcoming AFCON U20 Championship

The West Africans were initially drawn in a group that has Egypt, but the teams were redrawn after Ivory Coast pulled out as hosts

With Egypt confirmed as the new hosts, Nigeria will now take on Morocco and two other tricky teams in the group stage

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have been drawn in Group B ahead of the upcoming U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The West Africans will take on Morocco, Kenya and Tunisia in the group phase of the 24th edition of the tournament scheduled to be held between April 27 and May 18, 2025.

After Cote d'Ivoire withdrew as hosts, a redraw took place at the Egyptian Football Association headquarters in Cairo on Sunday afternoon, April 13.

Egypt and South Africa were previously in Nigeria’s group, but they are now drawn into Group A alongside Zambia, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face two North African teams, Tunisia and Morocco, along with East Africa’s Kenya, in Group B to earn a quarter-final berth.

Defending champions Senegal are drawn in Group C, with the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana as opponents.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, September 27 - October 19.

Group A: Egypt, Zambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania

Group B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco

Group C: Senegal, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Ghana

Flying Eagles intensify preparation

Back in Abuja following their three-week training camp in Katsina, the seven-time African champions are expected to fly to Egypt this week for an eight-day final-phase preparation before the competition commences.

The Nigerian team had camped in Katsina for three weeks in order to acclimatise themselves to the climate in Ivory Coast before the sudden withdrawal of the West African nation.

According to Daily Trust, the team will now train at the FIFA Goal Project facility in Abuja before heading to Egypt.

Head coach of the Flying Eagles Aliyu Zubairu has invited 35 players ahead of the continental showpiece.

His team list comprises three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders, and 14 forwards—for the final phase of preparations.

Following the successful camping in Katsina, the NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi thanked the state governor for providing an enabling environment for the team. He said:

“We are grateful to His Excellency, Governor Umaru Dikko Radda for hosting the team for three weeks in Katsina and making sure players and officials trained and camped in a conducive environment.

"The coaches have had some useful time to work on the team and it is now down to the final stages of preparation where the ascent will be on tactical and technical formations."

