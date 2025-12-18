AFCON 2025: How Much Will the Super Eagles Get if They Win Title in Morocco?

Super Eagles of Nigeria will seek a fourth continental title at the upcoming AFCON 2025 in Morocco

The West Africans head to the competition with a star-studded squad, including two CAF Player of the Year Award recipients

A major motivator would be the prize money, as CAF will hand a staggering $7million to the eventual winners

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will head to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations seeking a fourth continental title.

Having finished the last edition as runners-up, the Nigerian national team will hope to go a notch further under manager Eric Chelle.

They last won the coveted title in 2013, but none of the players in the present squad were part of the champions under Stephen Keshi.

The Super Eagles will hope to win the ultimate prize money at AFCON 2025. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles will head to this year's tournament with a squad full of stars, including former CAF Player of the Year Award recipients Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Due to the team's struggles in recent times and failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expectations are low among Nigerian fans.

The boys also had an underwhelming performance in their pre-AFCON friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt, just a week before the start of the continental spectacle.

However, the Super Eagles could finally click in Morocco and aside from the bragging rights and pride, a

With FIFA steadily increasing funds for tournaments, CAF has also followed suit, splashing cash on teams attending its competitions.

Just before the start of AFCON 2023, CAF increased the prize pot of the tournament to $32 million, and that amount is still retained in 2025, per Soccernet.

The winner of this year's tournament will smile home with a staggering $7million, while teams that exit the tournament by finishing bottom of their group will go home with $500,000.

AFCON 2025 Prize Money

Champion: $7million Runner-up: $4 million Semifinalists: $2.5 million Quarterfinalists: $1.3 million Round of 16: $800,000 Group stage 3rd place: $700,000 Group stage 4th place: $500,000

When is AFCON 2025 starting?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on December 21, 2025 and will end on January 18, 2026. The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, per CAF.

They begin their quest for the title on Tuesday, December 23, when they take on the Simbas of Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fès Stadium, before they face off with Tunisia four days later.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will head to AFCON 2025 seeking a fourth continental title. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

On December 30, they play their final group game against the Cranes of Uganda inside the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

