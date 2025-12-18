The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the next plans for the Super Eagles ahead of AFCON 2025 in Morocco

Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the Pharaohs of Egypt in a preparation match at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday

The team will fly out to Fes, Morocco, on Thursday, December 18, aboard a chartered flight to begin full preparations

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement confirming the next plans for the Super Eagles as Victor Osimhen completes the players in camp.

The Super Eagles played a preparation match against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 16, which they lost 2-1.

NFF confirms next plans for Super Eagles ahead of AFCON 2025 after friendly against Egypt. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, Mahmoud Saber opened the scoring for the hosts in the 27th minute before Chidozie Awaziem drew Nigeria level before halftime.

Awaziem’s Nantes teammate, Mostafa Mohamed, put the hosts ahead again in the 53rd minute of the second half, albeit from an offside position, to hold out for a 2-1 win.

The team had a gym and recovery session at 11 am on Wednesday, December 17, and a pitch training at 5 pm the same day under the tutelage of Eric Chelle and his staff.

NFF confirms next plans for Super Eagles

The NFF has confirmed the next plans for Super Eagles after all players were confirmed to be in camp following the 2-1 loss to Egypt in Cairo.

Chelle had 25 players in camp for the match, with the exception of Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze; the former two were initially expected to join the team in Morocco, but arrived in Egypt on Wednesday.

All 28 players and the crew will now fly to Fes, Morocco, aboard a chartered flight and begin full preparations for the group stage matches.

Nigeria will face the Tafia Stars of Tanzania on December 23, the Carthage of Tunisia on December 27 and a final group game against the Cranes of Uganda on December 30.

The Super Eagles will play all their group stage matches at Complexe Sportif de Fes and will remain in the city for the round of 16 if they finish top of their group.

Victor Osimhen arrives in Super Eagles camp in Egypt ahead of trip to Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

They will then proceed to Marrakech for the quarter-final, and then to Rabat for the semi-final and final, if they proceed through all the stages.

However, they will have a different path if they finish second in Group C. They will play the round of 16 in Casablanca, quarter-final and semi-final in Tangier and Rabat for the final.

The 68,000-capacity Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat will host the final of the tournament on January 18, 2026.

