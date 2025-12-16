Ryan Alebiosu is happy to commit his international football to Nigeria despite being eligible for England

The former Arsenal academy graduate earned his first Super Eagles call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations at 23

Injuries to key defenders like Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredricks opened the door for Alebiosu’s AFCON 2025 inclusion

Former Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu is happy with his Super Eagles call-up, describing it as a dream moment after committing his international future to Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Blackburn Rovers defender, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, was eligible to play for the Three Lions, but ultimately chose the green and white when the opportunity arose.

At just 23, Alebiosu is set to experience his first major international tournament after being named in Nigeria’s final 28-man squad by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

How injuries paved the way for Alebiosu

Alebiosu’s invitation to the Super Eagles came following injuries to Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina and Brentford loanee Benjamin Fredrick, which forced coach Chelle to look for defensive reinforcements.

The former Arsenal academy graduate, who has been one of Blackburn Rovers’ standout performers this season, earned his chance after a run of impressive performances this season.

Speaking to the BBC, Alebiosu admitted the call-up came as a surprise, revealed that international football was not even on his mind at the start of the season, as his main focus was establishing himself at club level.

“I was shocked, to be honest. I was just playing my game and focusing on Blackburn. When I got the call to the final squad, I was delighted.”

Alebiosu’s form for Blackburn, which earned him the club’s Player of the Month award for September, clearly caught the attention of the Super Eagles coaching crew at just the right moment.

Why Alebiosu chose Nigeria over England

Despite being born in London, Alebiosu made it clear that Nigeria has always been a huge part of his identity.

When the Super Eagles came calling, the 23-year-old defender felt it was an opportunity he simply could not turn down.

“Playing for my nation for the first time is a pleasure. Nigeria and England have always been a big part of me, but when Nigeria came calling, it was something I didn’t want to miss. It’s a big opportunity, especially at 23. It’s special, Alebiosu was quoted by Yahoo Sport”

The Blackburn Rovers defender also spoke warmly about his family’s reaction, describing how proud and emotional they were when he broke the news.

According to Alebiosu, he had never seen them so happy, a moment that further reinforced the importance of his decision to pick Nigeria ahead of England.

Alebiosu ready for AFCON

The upcoming AFCON will be Alebiosu’s first taste of international football and his first major tournament away from club duties.

The idea of spending the festive period competing on Africa’s biggest football stage is something the Blackburn Rovers defender finds both exciting and motivating.

Nigeria have grouped in a seemingly easy group after being paired with Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C, as seen on CAF Online.

The Super Eagles, who finished as runners-up in 2023, are seeking to win the AFCON for a fourth time after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Alebiosu commits future to Nigeria

