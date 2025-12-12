Five uncapped players have received their first-ever Super Eagles call-up ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Eric Chelle has turned to a mix of youth and fresh energy to fix problem positions in the Super Eagles squad

Nigeria is seeking to win the AFCON for the fourth time and have been grouped alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has officially released Nigeria’s final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the announcement has completely dominated conversation across the country.

While the squad features the usual heavy hitters, it is the presence of five fresh invitees, Ryan Alebiosu, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Usman Muhammed, Salim Fago Lawal, and Tochukwu Nnadi, that has caught the attention of fans.

Nigeria has released a strong 28-man squad, including five new players, for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

None of these players have ever featured for the senior national team, making this a bold and refreshing step from Chelle.

With several key injuries and a need to rebuild depth across multiple positions, the new faces now have a golden opportunity to stake their claim on the international stage.

Below is a breakdown of the five newcomers earning their maiden Super Eagles call-up.

5 new players in the Super Eagles squad

1. Ryan Alebiosu

Blackburn Rovers wing-back Ryan Alebiosu has enjoyed a standout campaign since joining from St. Mirren during the summer window.

The 23-year-old has already played 20 Championship matches this season, contributing one goal and two assists while growing into a key figure at the club, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Alebiosu recently completed his nationality switch.

His attacking awareness fit perfectly into the profile of the modern wing-back, and with Ola Aina unavailable, the timing couldn’t be better.

2. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro

Pisa midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has been linked with a Super Eagles call-up for weeks, and now he’s finally in.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is one of Nigeria's highly-rated youngsters and has earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

The youngster has been one of the most consistent midfield performers in Serie A this season, standing out with his blend of physicality and technical quality.

Nigeria’s midfield has lacked control in recent years, making Akinsanmiro’s inclusion a breath of much-needed fresh air.

If given minutes, the Inter Milan-owned player could offer the balance and aggression the Super Eagles have been missing.

3. Usman Muhammed

One of the most unexpected names on Chelle’s list is 31-year-old Usman Muhammed of Ironi Tiberias in Israel.

Once regarded as a rising NPFL talent, his career never quite reached early expectations. Yet, his versatility across central midfield positions appears to have convinced the Super Eagles staff.

4. Salim Fago Lawal

NK Istra forward Salim Fago Lawal has been quietly impressive this season, recording four goals and two assists in 16 Croatian league matches, as seen on Fotmob.

The 22-year-old represented Nigeria at the 2023 U20 World Cup, but this is his first senior call-up.

Strong on the ball and a confident carrier, Fago brings youth and fearlessness to a stacked attack.

5. Tochukwu Nnadi

Another graduate of the 2023 U20 World Cup squad, Tochukwu Nnadi, has grown steadily over the past two years, moving from Bulgaria to Botev Plovdiv and now to Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Naturally a defensive midfielder, he also thrives as a central midfielder.

Nnadi is physical and relentless in duels, qualities that could help Nigeria in the high-intensity environment of AFCON.

Notable absentees in Super Eagles squad

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that there are some notable omissions on the Super Eagles' final AFCON list, many of which were expected to be included on the team travelling to Morocco.

This list ignores players who were not expected to make the final list, including Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Sadiq Umar, among others.

