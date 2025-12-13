Chelsea will benefit in the Premier League clash vs Fulham las the Cottagers will lose three Nigerian players for AFCON 2025

The Blues will have Nigeria-eligible defender Tosin Adarabioyo available after he was not listed in the Super Eagles squad

Tosin has been a long-term target for Nigeria after not getting a senior call-up for England

Chelsea have received a timely boost ahead of their busy January schedule after Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle released his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The announcement means the Blues will face Fulham with all three of the Cottagers’ Nigerian stars absent, while former Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo will not be joining the Super Eagles, keeping him available for Chelsea’s campaign.

Fulham trio set to miss crucial matches

Chelsea’s west London rivals Fulham will be significantly weakened during the AFCON tournament.

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze are all heading to Morocco with Nigeria, leaving Fulham short in key positions.

Fulham manager Marco Silva admitted the trio’s absence would be a challenge, Intel Region reports.

“We knew it was going to happen. We will not panic about its impact. We are talking about three starting XI players. You have to find solutions.”

Chelsea will travel to Fulham on January 7, following their 2-0 victory earlier in August. That game had been controversial, with Joshua King’s first Fulham goal disallowed for an alleged foul, leaving Silva visibly frustrated.

Nigeria snub Adarabioyo for AFCON

The news is also positive for Chelsea in defence.

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, eligible to play for Nigeria after representing England at youth levels, will not be joining the Super Eagles for AFCON.

Speculation over his potential switch followed the retirement of Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong, but club insiders and Nigerian officials confirmed Tosin was not contacted for the squad.

“No one has spoken to Tosin and no way will he be a part of a team which submitted the preliminary list without his name. He is a Nigerian and can always aspire to play for Nigeria but this time around he is not an option,” a source explained.

Chelsea have been light in defence at times this season, making the centre-back’s availability during the busy festive and January schedule a key positive.

A timely boost for a demanding schedule

With the Premier League fixtures continuing through December and January, the absence of Fulham’s Nigerian stars provides Chelsea with an added advantage.

According to Football London, Tosin’s continued availability also gives manager Enzo Maresca more defensive options amid a congested fixture list in the festive period.

This development ensures Chelsea can approach their January 7 clash at Craven Cottage with a stronger squad, both tactically and psychologically.

While AFCON often disrupts club campaigns, in this case, the Blues have received an unexpected lift, giving them a clearer path during a demanding stretch of fixtures.

NFF gives clear stance on Tosin

