Sevilla manager Matias Almeyda has expressed concern over losing Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke for AFCON 2025

Super Eagles stars Adams and Ejuke played key roles in Sevilla’s 4-0 win over Real Oviedo over the weekend

The Sevilla duo are set to join Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 squad, starting with a friendly against Egypt

Sevilla manager Matias Almeyda has raised concerns about the impending absence of two key players as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) approaches.

Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, vital contributors to Sevilla’s attacking line, will leave the Spanish club to join Nigeria for the continental tournament starting on December 21 in Morocco.

Their departure comes after an impressive 4-0 victory over Real Oviedo, where both forwards were on the scoresheet, helping Sevilla climb to ninth in La Liga, as seen on Livescores.

Almeyda admitted that losing both Adams and Ejuke poses challenges for Sevilla, especially in maintaining momentum during the critical mid-season period.

“Of course, it disrupts the clubs. When I arrived, I said I would never make excuses, and we will look at how we can get players in this position,” Almeyda told Sevilla's official website

Adams and Ejuke key to Sevilla’s success

Both Adams and Ejuke have been pivotal for Sevilla in recent matches.

Their contributions against Real Oviedo not only ensured a decisive win but also showcased their scoring abilities and teamwork.

Almeyda emphasised that despite their absence, the Spanish club cannot afford to falter.

He encouraged the remaining players to rise to the occasion and fill the void left by Nigeria-bound stars.

“We’re going to have two less,” Almeyda said, referring to Adams and Ejuke.

“So we will continue in this battle. You have to maintain peace of mind, you have to stay calm and believe and work.”

The Argentine coach reiterated that the squad must adapt and ensure team performance remains strong even without the Super Eagles stars.

Nigeria prepares for AFCON 2025 with Sevilla duo

Adams and Ejuke will now turn their focus to AFCON 2025, joining Eric Chelle’s 28-man Super Eagles squad.

Nigeria is set to kick off their preparation with a friendly against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

Both players are expected to play crucial roles as the Super Eagles aim to secure their fourth continental title in Morocco.

Nigeria, who are currently camped in Egypt, has been drawn into Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

With Adams and Ejuke in fine form, their presence provides a significant boost to Nigeria’s attacking options.

Meanwhile, Sevilla must navigate La Liga fixtures without the pair, placing additional responsibility on the rest of Almeyda’s squad.

Adams shine for Sevilla

