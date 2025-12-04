Ola Aina Confesses to Having Talking Stage With Another Player’s Girlfriend

Ola Aina has confessed that he has been in a talking stage for weeks with the girlfriend of another footballer

The Nottingham Forest star has courted controversy in the Nigerian social media over the naughty claim

Aina is currently out injured with a hamstring injury and is at risk of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina has sparked controversy after confessing that he has been in a talking stage for a few weeks with another footballer’s girlfriend.

Aina who has been out injured for a few weeks since September, appeared to have a lot of time on his hands to be moving at another player’s partner.

Ola Aina confesses to having a talking stage with another player's girlfriend. Photo by Andrew Kearns.

His injury could likely rule him out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite Eric Chelle including him on his 54-man preliminary squad.

According to The Niche, Premier League club Forest believes he is still a few weeks away, having only begun individual work on the grass at the end of November.

Ola Aina makes naughty confession

Super Eagles star Ola Aina has made a naughty confession that he is in a talking stage with the girlfriend of another footballer, which is his current dilemma.

The right-back, speaking on Channel 4.0 podcast, admitted that he had been speaking to the girlfriend of the undisclosed footballer for a few weeks.

He met her at a bowling alley, exchanged contacts, and they hit right off. He discovered a few weeks later at a footballers’ event when a colleague spoke about his girlfriend, who happened to be the one Aina was chatting with.

The Super Eagles defender believes that the lady likes him back and even thinks she likes him more than her boyfriend, and he can take him on easily.

He further added that the fact that he's better looking than the main boyfriend and that the lady has never spoken about him makes him feel he has a chance.

Aina took the advice of the Aunties on the show to show some integrity, cut the girl off and inform the player who had been planning to propose to her.

The video sparked reactions on social media, with Nigerians condemning him.

Ola Aina during Nottingham Forest's 3-0 loss to Chelsea. Photo by Mike Egerton.

@suretips wrote:

“A classical trait of a "Yoruba Demon" talking there. "Talking stage with another footballer's girlfriend" I'm sure the girl is tossing them around.”

@flakkybanky wrote:

“He surely cannot be that foolish not to know that the said woman is a digger🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@asarailu wrote:

“Bro is rich and there’s many women in the world but he’s rather focused on getting another person’s girl? What!??”

@timmymarus wrote:

“He believes she likes him more😂😂😂. This man no know woman like that. Women are smart AF, she dey feed him ego😂😂.”

