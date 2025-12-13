Victor Osimhen Scores Again, Fires Warning to Nigeria’s Opponents at AFCON 2025

Victor Osimhen has continued with his incredible scoring form this season, as he prepares for AFCON 2025

The Nigerian international was on the scoresheet in Galatasaray's 4-1 win over Antalyaspor in the Super Lig

He has now scored 11 club goals in 15 appearances this season, sending a strong statement to AFCON Group C opponents

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has fired a strong warning to Super Eagles opponents at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker produced an exquisite finish in Galatasaray's 4-1 away win over Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

It was Leroy Sane, who opened the scoring for the league leaders as early as the 7th minute, to stun the home fans.

Victor Osimhen scored a spectacular goal in Galatasaray's win over Antalyaspor. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Hungarian forward Roland Sallai made it two for the visitors four minutes later, as the league leaders continued with their dominance, per ESPN.

In the 31st minute, Victor Osimhen struck to send the entire stadium into the wilds with a spectacular finish.

Yunus Akgun had intercepted play in the Antalyaspor defence and directed a long pass to Osimhen on the left flank.

The Nigerian striker controlled the ball towards the danger area and then slotted home to make it three for his side.

Although Alexander van de Streek pulled one back for the hosts in the 69th minute, Galatasaray wrapped things up with a stoppage-time goal courtesy of Mauro Icardi as it ended 1-4.

Victor Osimhen's strike delivers a strong statement as he now departs Turkey to join his international teammates as they prepare for the AFCON.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they chase a third continental title.

Osimhen to miss Nigeria vs Egypt friendly?

There are reports that Osimhen could miss the all-important friendly match against the Pharaohs of Egypt ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Egyptian Football Association had agreed to the fixture as a preparatory game ahead of the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year will not travel to Cairo for the match, which is intended as an AFCON warm-up, due to club commitments.

The 26-year-old is expected to fly directly to Morocco ahead of Nigeria’s opening game against Tanzania on December 23.

Osimhen is already familiar with the playing styles of Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi, reducing concerns over team cohesion.

Victor Osimhen will head straight to Morocco to join his Super Eagles teammates ahead of AFCON 2025. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin.

Source: Getty Images

Aside from Osimhen, several other players have expressed concerns about the timing of the friendly.

