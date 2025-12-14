Arsenal secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves thanks to two late own goals to keep their title hopes alive

The Gunners suffered a major blow after Ben White left the field with a hamstring injury, worsening Arsenal's defensive crisis

Manager Mikel Arteta admitted after the win that the physical strain on his Arsenal squad is mounting

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, thanks to two own goals in the dying moments of the game.

Yerson Mosquera’s 94th-minute own goal, following pressure from Gabriel Jesus, secured the three points after Tolu Arokodare had equalised in the 90th minute.

Ben White suffered a hamstring injury and had to be substituted early during Arsenal's 2-1 win against Wolves. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The win moves the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League, providing relief after a recent loss to Aston Villa, Sky Sports reports.

However, celebrations were tempered by a major setback.

Right-back Ben White, making his fourth consecutive start following a previous injury layoff, was forced off around the 30th minute due to a hamstring injury.

This marks a troubling development for Arsenal, who are already struggling with absences for Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Cristhian Mosquera.

Ben White’s injury adds to Gunners woes

White’s early exit compounds Arsenal’s growing defensive concerns.

The 25-year-old had returned to action recently, providing much-needed stability on the right flank after Jurrien Timber had assumed the position earlier in the season.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the seriousness of Ben White's injury but didn't disclose how long the defender will be sidelined. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

White signalled discomfort during the first half, prompting his substitution for Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the injury is likely linked to the sudden increase in White’s playing time following his recovery from a knee issue, The Standard reports.

"He felt something in his hamstring, and it is not good news," Arteta said.

The Gunners boss added that White had been pushed into a heavy workload because Arsenal didn’t have any other solution in recent matches.

The timing of White’s injury is especially concerning with a congested festive schedule ahead.

Arsenal must manage squad after injuries

While the win over Wolves keeps Arsenal atop the Premier League, the Gunners now faces a mounting challenge in managing squad fitness.

Arteta acknowledged the physical strain on his players, with defensive options limited due to injuries.

Arsenal will need to monitor White’s recovery closely to avoid a prolonged absence that could further jeopardise their title push.

The Gunners' attacking form, highlighted by late drama against Wolves, is keeping their top-four hopes intact. Yet, the defensive crisis remains a pressing issue.

With White’s injury added to the list of absentees, Arteta must consider rotations and strategic reinforcements as the Gunners navigate a critical phase of the Premier League season.

Arteta confirms injury to key player

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that 21-year-old defender Cristhian Mosquera will be sidelined for several weeks following an ankle injury sustained in the midweek 2-0 victory over Brentford.

The Spanish centre-back limped off during the Brentford match and missed the trip to Villa Park, where the Gunners suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat.

