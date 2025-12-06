Cristhian Mosquera will be sidelined for at least six weeks, adding to Arsenal’s defensive injury crisis

Arsenal’s 18-match unbeaten Premier League run ended with a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday

Mosquera’s injury had to Arsenal’s long list of injuries that could derail their chances of winning the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that 21-year-old defender Cristhian Mosquera will be sidelined for several weeks following an ankle injury sustained in the midweek 2-0 victory over Brentford.

The Spanish centre-back limped off during the Brentford match and missed the trip to Villa Park, where the Gunners suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Christian Mosquera will be sidelined for several weeks following his injury. Photo by Nigel French

Arteta revealed after the Aston Villa match that Mosquera will undergo further tests to determine the full extent of the injury, BBC reports.

“He is going to be out for weeks, unfortunately. It’s much more than what we expected,” said Arteta.

Mosquera’s absence compounds Arsenal’s defensive struggles, as first-choice pairing William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes remain sidelined, forcing Arteta to field Jurrien Timber and Hiero Hincapie in central defence as Unai Emery’s team.

Aston Villa grabs late victory against Arsenal

Arsenal’s 18-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a shocking end at Villa Park.

Arsenal players looking distraught after Aston Villa scored a late winner. Photo by Justin Tallis

The Gunners looked set to leave with a point as the match neared a draw, but a chaotic goalmouth scramble in the dying seconds allowed Emilio Buendia to find the net, giving Aston Villa a dramatic 2-1 win, as seen on Livescores.

David Raya’s sharp save initially denied Villa, but the loose ball fell kindly to Buendia, sending the hosts into jubilation and dashing Arsenal’s hopes of maintaining their flawless record.

Despite the defeat, Arsenal showed flashes of resilience, with Leandro Trossard scoring to level the match temporarily after coming off the bench.

However, injuries to key players clearly affected Arsenal’s cohesion, particularly in defence, with several first-team players missing the crucial encounter.

Injuries threaten Arsenal’s EPL title charge

Injuries have been a recurring issue for Arsenal this season.

The Gunners have been without William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Noni Madueke, and Viktor Gyokeres at various points during the campaign.

The absence of multiple first-choice defenders has forced Arteta to reshuffle his backline, impacting defensive stability in critical matches.

At Villa Park, the makeshift pairing of Timber and Hincapie struggled to contain Aston Villa’s attack, highlighting the strain on Arsenal’s squad.

With Mosquera out for an estimated six to eight weeks, Arsenal must rely on their depth and fitness reinforcements to maintain momentum in the Premier League title race.

Arteta now faces a tough challenge to keep the Gunners competitive while key players recover from injury.

The Gunners have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to two points following Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

Arteta reacts after Arsenal drop points

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League title race following their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Arteta was visibly disappointed after the game and has spoken about the defeat, which has complicated the title race.

