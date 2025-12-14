Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has sent a message to Eric Chelle after being snubbed in his final 28-man list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Arokodare scored Wolverhampton Wanderers' only goal in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League

The former Gent forward has created a unique record with his first PL goal against the Gunners at Emirates Stadium

Tolu Arokodare has sent a bold message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle after being left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian international scored his first goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers during their 2–1 defeat to Arsenal in the 2025/26 English Premier League on Saturday night, December 13.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 69th minute after an own goal from Sam Johnstone, following Bukayo Saka’s corner that struck the post.

Substitute Arokodare equalised for Wolves in the 90th minute, calmly finishing after flicking the ball past goalkeeper David Raya, per Opta Analyst.

In the 90+4 minute, Yerson Mosquera scored an unfortunate own goal, handing Arsenal a late victory at the Emirates Stadium, per Sky Sports.

Arokodare dropped for AFCON

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was surprisingly left out of the final 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Genk forward had been an integral member of the team since making his Super Eagles debut in the 2–0 win over Rwanda during the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Arokodare’s place in the squad became uncertain after Sevilla forward Akor Adams broke into the team and scored on his debut against Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Arokodare reacts to Arsenal's loss

Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare said Wolverhampton Wanderers need to score more goals if they want to record wins in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old explained that Wolves have been unlucky to concede late goals in most of their matches. He said:

"The result is hurtful; it has been happening to us since the beginning of the season, we play the whole 90 minutes very good and the end we always concede and I don't know how to explain it but it is very hurtful.

"It's not the first time we have conceded in the last minute and I think it is something we have to work on, staying focused till the final whistle and very unlucky for us; good goals from them and I would say a little bit poor defending from us.

"There are a lot of positive things to take, we played against the best team in the league (they are on top of the table), their first goal was from a corner kick and they scored a last-minute goal. We'll play against Brentford and hopefully we win.

"We obviously have to score more goals, it is something we are working on. We have the quality of scoring goals but the team hasn't been lucky in terms of defending. Hopefully, in the coming games, we'll score goals and everything will change."

Babangida warns Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida has issued a stern warning to head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Babangida noted that overdependence on the Galatasaray striker cost Nigeria the World Cup ticket after the forward got injured against DR Congo.

