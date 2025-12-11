Eric Chelle has submitted Nigeria’s final 28-man AFCON list to CAF ahead of today’s public announcement

Injuries to key players could shape the final squad, with major gaps in goalkeeping and defence

Chelle plans to keep the core of the current group despite calls for drastic changes after failure to qualify for the World Cup

The Super Eagles’ final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco will be made public today, meeting CAF’s December 11 deadline.

While several countries have already confirmed their 26-man squads, Eric Chelle took a different route by naming a massive 54-man provisional list packed with rookies and first-timers.

Eric Chelle is reportedly set to make Nigeria's final 28-man AFCON squad public after submitting the list to CAF.

That decision raised eyebrows among fans and officials, with rumours even circulating that the delay was caused by outside pressure to force certain players into the final squad.

With the clock now run out, Chelle’s list is set to show where Nigeria truly stands heading into a tournament many hope can soften the sting of missing another World Cup.

Chelle ready to make final squad public

The build-up to AFCON has not been smooth, as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali became the latest name on Nigeria’s troubling injury list, ruling him out of the tournament.

Maduka Okoye is now expected to take over as Nigeria’s first choice, while Francis Uzoho returns after a long spell away from the national team.

Defensively, the damage runs even deeper with Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredrick, and Felix Agu reportedly out with injuries.

William Troost-Ekong’s recent retirement makes the situation worse for the three-time African champions, Sky Sports reports.

These absences in defense will shape the identity of the squad Chelle names today and could influence how Nigeria approaches Group C, where they face Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda later this month, as seen on CAF Online.

Chelle stays loyal to his core players

Despite heavy calls from supporters for a major squad overhaul, Chelle is set to stick with the bulk of his established players.

Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped some top players from the Super Eagles AFCON squad to be made public.

Only a few young players are expected to make the jump from the provisional list to the final 28 because time has run out.

One member of the coaching staff explained the decision, saying the staff wants to go into AFCON with players they know and trust.

There is little room to experiment this close to kickoff as 15 youngsters, comprising 10 foreign-based and 5 home-based players, were hoping to earn a place, but most will likely miss out when the list is released.

The final squad announcement will settle weeks of speculation and give Nigerians their clearest picture yet of what Chelle intends to build.

For a team dealing with injuries, pressure, and high expectations, today’s list may end up defining their entire AFCON journey.

