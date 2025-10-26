Mikel Arteta has expressed concerns after two important players were substituted in Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace

The Gunners have opened a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings following their victory over the Eagles

William Saliba and Declan Rice were taken off during the intense encounter, and the tactician has provided an update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on two key players who suffered injuries during their win over Crystal Palace.

The determined Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the Premier League standings following their 1-0 win over the Eagles.

The only goal of the game came in the 39th minute of the encounter when £67.5million summer signing Eberechi Eze struck to give his side all three points.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed multiple injuries to the Arsenal squad. Photo: Alex Pantling.

Although the visitor made efforts to restore parity in the latter stages, the Arsenal defenders were resolute even without William Saliba and Declan Rice, who were substituted.

Saliba did not return from the tunnel as he was replaced by Cristian Mosquera at half-time, having sustained an injury.

Also, England midfielder Rice suffered a knock and was taken off with barely eight minutes left on the clock.

As soon as the game ended, Arteta provided the updates in his post-match reaction. The tactician said via Mirror:

"We had to get [Saliba] out. He was in some pain. We have to review it, but he wasn’t good enough to continue.

"With Declan it was the same. We had to make a couple changes due to discomforts. Any time someone cannot continue it’s not good so we shall see."

The Arsenal boss also added that injury concerns also forced the technical crew to withdraw Riccardo Calafiori, while Gabriel Martinelli was also a concern before kick-off.

He, however, lauded his team for their performance against Palace as they continued to chase the title. He told NBC Sports:

"Very big. Really happy because we knew the difficulty of the match. It was a crucial win against a really good side.

"Today we were clinical, defensively excellent. We struggled to generate big chances against them. No one is the way they are set up. We found a way to score a goal and another clean sheet.”

"We had many other situations in and around the box, especially with second balls against a team that defends with such intensity."

Declan Rice was forced off in Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace. Photo: Alex Pantling.

The tactician added that it was important to keep another clean sheet, as this boosts the confidence of the back line. He concluded:

"Very important. To beat any opponent in this league is an absolute nightmare. You have to be so good to do it and to keep a clean sheet helps a lot."

