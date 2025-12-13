Seven teenagers of Nigerian descent have earned invites to England youth teams for December fixtures

Arsenal’s Emerson Nwaneri and Mishel Nduka headline the U16 group as they prepare to face the Netherlands

Four promising U15 players will feature for England against Iceland, Spain, and Italy

The English Football Association has released its youth squad lists for December’s international fixtures, and players of Nigerian descent feature prominently.

Across the U15 and U16 age groups, several talented teenagers have earned call‑ups, offering a glimpse of potential senior stars in the making.

These youngsters with Nigerian roots will compete against top youth sides, and for many, this marks an early step toward elite international football.

Below, Legit.ng breaks down who these players are, where they’re currently playing, and what they bring to their respective England youth teams.

Emerson Nwaneri: Arsenal midfield talent

Emerson Nwaneri heads the invites at U16 level, joining England’s squad for their December camp against the Netherlands.

The Arsenal midfielder, and younger brother of Arsenal and England youth star Ethan Nwaneri, has been progressing steadily through the Gunners’ youth ranks, Arsenal Youth reports.

Nwaneri can operate in central midfield or at right‑back, adding valuable versatility to the England setup.

This season he has gained attention with Arsenal’s U16s, even featuring in friendly matches for the U18s. He played a role in Arsenal U15s’ success in youth competitions and has stepped up his profile with impactful performances, including a memorable hat‑trick against Chelsea U16s.

Mishel Nduka: Creative Arsenal midfielder

Another Arsenal youth standout, Mishel Nduka, joins Emerson in the U16 squad.

The 15‑year‑old midfielder recently moved to Arsenal from Charlton Athletic and has made waves in academy football with his technical quality and attacking contributions.

Nduka’s presence in England’s setup at such a young age reflects his potential. He has excelled for Arsenal’s U16s, including starring in cup competitions where his vision and goalscoring instincts stood out.

Oluwatitojumi Wellspring: Tottenham midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur’s Oluwatitojumi Wellspring earns his spot in England’s U16 squad alongside Arsenal teammates, England Football reports.

The midfielder has shown strong ball control and tactical understanding in Spurs’ youth ranks, earning recognition from national coaches.

Wellspring’s selection speaks to his consistent performances and potential to impact games from midfield.

Shadrach Ekiugbo: Liverpool defensive prospect

Liverpool defender Shadrach Ekiugbo rounds out the Nigerian‑descent contingent in England’s U16 squad.

Known for solid defensive awareness and strong tackling in youth matches, Ekiugbo brings balance to the team’s back line.

His inclusion in the England squad highlights Liverpool’s production of defensive talent at youth level and gives England another option with physicality and positional discipline.

Players of Nigerian descent at U15 level

At U15 level, four players of Nigerian heritage were named for England’s fixtures against Iceland, Spain, and Italy. These players include:

Abdul‑Muiz Odusanya‑Edunfunke (West Bromwich Albion) Joseph Akinsanya (Manchester United) Kobi Akerele (Liverpool) Emmanuel Famokun (West Ham United)

