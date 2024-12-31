Ethan Nwaneri is edging closer to representing England despite being eligible to play for the Super Eagles

The Arsenal youngster has been one of the bright prospects from Mikel Arteta’s reign at the North London club

Nwaneri made Premier League history when he came on as a substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 victory against Brentford at 15 years

Nigeria seems likely to lose another youngster to England as Arsenal’s youngster Ethan Nwaneri has hinted where his international commitments lie in the future.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been one of the breakout stars in the English Premier League this season, helping the Gunners push for their first league title in 20 years.

According to Transfermarkt, Nwaneri has made 10 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in the 2024/25 season, scoring one goal for the North London club.

The teenager has also featured in the Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League for Mikel Arteta’s side as he continues to develop in the first team this season.

Nwaneri’s prospect has signalled the interest of the Three Lions and Nigeria who are keen for the youngster to commit his international future to either national team.

Nwaneri hints at international future with England

Nwaneri has stated that his international future is with his country of birth, England, rather than Nigeria and that he hopes to advance to the senior team in the coming years.

The 17-year-old midfielder told Arsenal’s official website where his commitment lies when being quizzed on his international allegiance as he is eligible to represent both Nigeria and England in senior football.

"I’ve always enjoyed England camps – it’s really good.

"You meet up with your friends from different clubs and it breaks the circuit a bit. It’s a change of scenery and sometimes that can do you good.

"I’m enjoying playing for the 19s, and now I’m looking to step up more. I’m always looking to step up whenever I play, so let’s see what happens."

Ethan, who was born in London, qualifies to play for the Super Eagles through his Nigerian father, Obi Nwaneri, who provides extra training sessions for him and his younger brother Emerson at Arsenal’s Hale End academy.

Nwaneri’s history with England national teams

Ethan Nwaneri kicked his international football journey with England’s Under-16s, making six appearances for the team and scoring once.

The Arsenal youngster finally made his impact known in the England Under-17s national team, making a total of 28 appearances for the Young Lions and netting 15 times.

Nwaneri is presently one of the captains of England’s Under-19s where he has made nine appearances and scored six goals.

Nigeria-eligible players set for Super Eagles debut

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several Nigeria-eligible players are on the brink of receiving a national team call-up to the Super Eagles, and their aspirations could be realized with the appointment of a new manager.

Besiktas defender Felix Udoukhai, Werder Bremen’s Felix Agu, and Augsburg’s Justin Njinmah are some of the players who could be receiving a call-up to the Super Eagles when a new coach is appointed.

