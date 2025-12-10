Tijani Babangida has explained why it is important for Nigeria to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Super Eagles enter the competition as one of the favourites after reaching the final of the 2023 edition in Côte , d'Ivoire

, Babangida claims that victory is a must to appease Nigerians for the failure of not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida has explained why the Nigerian national team must win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 35th edition of Africa's continental title will kick off in the North African country on December 21, 2025, and run till January 18, 2026.

Nigeria is one of the favourites heading into the tournament despite missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will potentially have 10 African countries.

According to the NFF, Nigeria will begin their campaign in Group C against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on December 23, 2025, in Rabat.

The Eagles will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second group game on December 27, while the final group game will be against the Cranes of Uganda on December 30.

Babangida explains the need for AFCON glory

Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida admonishes the team to go for glory at AFCON 2025, to ease the hurt of not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigerians are understandably hurt after the team missed out on the 48-nation tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

"The reality of missing the FIFA World Cup is very hard for the fans, and I hope this AFCON will be great for Super Eagles and they will use it to cheer the fans who suffered heartbreak when the team lost to Congo,” Babangida told Tribal Football.

“If the Super Eagles win the AFCON, I can boldly tell you that the team will be forgiven for the pain of losing the World Cup ticket, and this will also send a message that the team only had a rough path during the World Cup qualifiers.”

He added that winning the tournament for the fourth time in history and the first time since the 2013 edition, which was held in South Africa.

“Winning the AFCON will bring the fans and the players together. It will send the message to the world that Nigeria is the best in Africa, and we can use it as a springboard to start the process of qualifying for the 2030 World Cup,” Tijani added.

Nigeria and Chelle have revenge on their minds, particularly against defending champions Ivory Coast, which eliminated Chelle's Mali in the quarter-final and beat Nigeria in the final.

Tijani Babangida warns Eric Chelle

Legit.ng reported that Tijani Babangida warned Eric Chelle to avoid the same mistake which cost Nigeria the World Cup ticket at AFCON 2025.

The 1994 AFCON winner admitted that the overdependence on Victor Osimhen was detrimental to the team as Nigeria became disorganised after his injury.

