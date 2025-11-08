Victor Ikpeba has shared tips on how Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle can guide Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Chelle named his 24-man squad for the must-win World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13

The Super Eagles are targeting Africa's sole inter-continental playoff ticket after missing out on automatic qualification

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The former Mali coach on Saturday, November 8, authorised the release of the 24-man squad for the crucial match against the Panthers of Gabon.

The Super Eagles are aiming to grab Africa's sole ticket for the inter-continental playoffs after failing to secure the automatic ticket for the World Cup in the CAF qualification group C.

Nigeria managed to finish second after winning their final qualifier against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last October, per ESPN.

Ikpeba advises Chelle

Super Eagles legend, Victor Ikpeba has urged coach Eric Chelle to field the same players used during the encounter between Nigeria and Benin Republic on the final day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Punch, the Monaco legend informed Chelle not to change the winning team that produced the highest goal during the qualifiers (4-0).

He said another opportunity has been presented to the Super Eagles to qualify after missing out on the automatic slot to South Africa, and their failure to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Ghana. The Prince of Monaco said:

“You don’t change a winning team.

“It’s a second chance for us to qualify for the World Cup.

“We have to get it right this time especially as we did not qualify for Qatar 2022."

Ikpeba said the Super Eagles must win their match against Gabon or forget about the World Cup. He said:

“We therefore have to go out and beat Gabon, who have never qualified for the World Cup and do not have the experience we have, while Cameroon are no longer the team they once were.”

Ikpeba fires Osimhen, others

1994 AFCON winner Victor Ikpeba said Nigeria should not be struggling to qualify with the current players the country possesses.

The Monaco legend explained that the Super Eagles have failed to live up to the expectations, and they have themselves to blame.

The former Nigeria international blamed the players for putting themselves in a difficult situation to qualify for the Mundial.

Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoff at Stade Prince Heritier Moulay Hassan, Rabat, before facing the winner of the second semifinal between DR Congo and Cameroon, per Sofascore.

Chelle prepares for AFCON with World Cup playoffs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle believes that a win during the 2025 FIFA World Cup playoffs will inspire Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to Chelle, the possibilities of Nigeria playing two straight matches during the World Cup playoffs in Morocco will give the Super Eagles a fair advantage over every team ahead of AFCON.

