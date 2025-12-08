Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle could be without goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Chippa United head coach casts doubt over his involvement in the tournament as he remains sidelined with an injury

Nwabali made his breakthrough in the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023, helping Nigeria reach the final in Cote d'Ivoire

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle faces a huge setback as he could be without goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle announced his 54-man preliminary squad last week and has yet to cut it down to the final 28-man squad as the tournament fast approaches.

Eric Chelle could be without Stanley Nwabali for AFCON 2025 due to injury. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF gave all participating countries the December 11 deadline to submit their final list, with the tournament kicking off on December 21.

The manager has reportedly been going over his list as he waits for the fitness reports of some of his trusted players who have been dealing with injuries.

Benjamin Fredrick was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, while captain William Troost-Ekong announced his international retirement.

Defenders Felix Agu and Ola Aina are doubts for the tournament, even though there is optimism they will make it after their inclusion in the preliminary squad.

Nwabali doubtful for AFCON 2025

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is a doubt for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury after Chippa United coach provided an update on his condition.

Vusimuzi Vilakazi claimed he is unsure whether the goalkeeper who has missed the club's last three matches against Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, and Kaizer Chiefs will make the tournament.

Nwabali has not featured for the club since returning to South Africa after Nigeria's ill-fated 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs match against DR Congo.

“I doubt it, looking at the state of his injury. I don't think he will make it,” he told SuperSport.

“When I was talking to him, he was confident that he would recover very soon, but obviously you will understand because he's a player who wants to be there at the Cup of Nations finals.

“But the reality is saying for now he is still injured. I also hope for the best that he might find himself there.”

Stanley Nwabali is a doubt for AFCON 2025 due to injury. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Vilakazi confirmed that the goalkeeper has an ankle injury and a hand injury, which required surgery, complicating his chances of being available.

He added that he had been playing with the injured hand for a while before aggravating it during the matches against Gabon and DR Congo.

Eric Chelle will be dealt a big blow if Nwabali does not make it, having already lost some key members of the squad, while others are still doubtful.

Chelle finds surprising centre-back option

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle found Paul Onuachu as a surprise centre-back option after the striker played in defence for Trabzonspor.

Turkish Super League top scorer Onuachu played in defence for about 20 minutes after his team was down to 10 men and dealt with aerial threats conveniently.

Source: Legit.ng