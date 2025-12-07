Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca believes six clubs are still in contention for the Premier League title

Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table has been narrowed to two points as Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Chelsea close in

Defending champions Liverpool falls outside the top six after a late draw with Leeds United on Saturday

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has thrown his weight behind the notion that the Premier League title race remains wide open this season.

After another thrilling weekend of results, Maresca suggested that up to six clubs are still realistically in contention for the coveted trophy.

Arsenal had once held a comfortable six-point advantage at the top of the table, but recent results have trimmed their lead to just two points.

A 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge slowed their momentum, followed by a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, which blew the title race wide open again, Sports Illustrated reports.

Meanwhile, Chelsea themselves were held to a goalless draw at Bournemouth, further tightening the standings.

Momentum shifts to Manchester City

Manchester City have capitalised on the slip-ups from the Gunners, securing three consecutive victories that have brought them just two points shy of Arsenal.

Aston Villa currently sits third, three points off the summit, while fourth-placed Chelsea are just eight points behind the Premier League table toppers.

Reflecting on the tight table, Maresca in a chat with Chelsea's official website, emphasised the competitive nature of the league.

“The table is so tight. You win two games in a row, and you are there, lose two, and you drop. I still think four, five, six teams that are at the top can win and will all be close,” he said.

Chelsea fans will be encouraged by their manager’s confidence in their side, despite recent inconsistencies.

The Blues remain within striking distance and could easily capitalise if the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City continue to falter.

Liverpool almost out of title race

Defending champions Liverpool are currently outside the top six, a position that would have been unthinkable earlier in the season.

The Reds' 3-3 draw with Leeds United saw them concede a late equaliser, leaving them 10 points behind Arsenal and highlighting the unpredictable nature of this year’s campaign.

This season’s Premier League title race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

With multiple clubs showing form and resilience, fans can expect dramatic twists as the season unfolds.

Maresca’s assessment underscores the reality that no single club can afford complacency as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and potentially two other contenders now have the spotlight firmly on them, with the Premier League title hanging in the balance.

