Maduka Okoye has returned to the Super Eagles squad, sparking competition for the starting goalkeeper role

Stanley Nwabali’s inconsistent form puts the Chippa United goalie under pressure ahead of Nigeria’s must-win playoff against Gabon

The World Cup playoff kicks off on November 13 in Rabat, Morocco, with high stakes for the Super Eagles

Nigeria have announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup playoff, with Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye making a notable return.

His inclusion in the Super Eagles squad immediately sets up a high-stakes competition with current number one Stanley Nwabali for the starting goalkeeper position.

Maduka Okoye has been recalled to the Super Eagles for the World Cup playoffs after serving a two-month suspension. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old goalie is back after serving a two-month ban related to betting activities, One Football reports.

Okoye’s return brings fresh energy and experience to the squad, and fans hope his presence will stabilise Nigeria’s defense ahead of the crucial playoff clash against Gabon.

With Nigeria needing a solid defensive performance to secure progression, the goalkeeper competition could prove decisive in the team’s World Cup journey.

Nwabali under fire for erratic performances

Supporters have widely criticised Stanley Nwabali’s recent performances for the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Chippa United shot-stopper was deemed erratic against Rwanda and overly aggressive toward opposing players, almost risking red cards.

Stanley Nwabali has been widely criticised for his attitude and poor performances in Nigeria's previous World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali was also blamed for a costly error that led to a goal in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Lesotho.

Off the field, Nwabali’s interactions with teammates have raised concerns, as he was reportedly involved in a half-time bust-up with Calvin Bassey and had an on-field altercation with captain Wilfred Ndidi during the 4-0 win against Benin in Uyo.

Fans have called for a change in the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping department, urging coach Eric Chelle to consider Okoye as the starting option.

High-stakes World Cup playoff against Gabon

The upcoming playoff is a must-win encounter for Nigeria.

The semi-final will take place on November 13 at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat, which has a capacity of 22,000, as seen on CAF's official website.

The winner of this tie will advance to face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the second leg of the African playoff, inching closer to securing a spot at the intercontinental playoffs.

The two finalists at the Intercontinental playoffs will secure the tickets to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Chelle’s squad selection signals the importance of having a reliable last line of defense.

With Okoye back and Nwabali under pressure, the competition could push both goalkeepers to up their performances.

Nigeria fans are hoping that this internal contest will strengthen the Super Eagles squad rather than create discord.

The Super Eagles enter the playoffs with a blend of experience and youth, but a solid performance from their goalkeeper will be key in navigating the high-pressure environment in Morocco.

Chelle names strong 24-man squad

