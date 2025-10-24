Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is closely monitoring Pisa’s midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro

The 20-year-old is ranked among Europe’s top U21 midfielders following an impressive campaign in Italy

Chelle could possibly include Akinsamiro in Nigeria’s squad for the World Cup playoff against Gabon

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is widening his scouting lens ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff, and Italian-born Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is one name that stands out.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who plays for Pisa in Italy’s Serie A, is now firmly on the radar of the Super Eagles manager

Akinsanmiro, on loan from Inter Milan, has impressed in his debut Serie A season, making six appearances so far.

His tactical awareness has made the 20-year-old midfielder one of Pisa’s most promising young players.

According to reports from OwnGoal Nigeria, Chelle has watched four of his last games live on television and is expected to monitor him again when Pisa takes on AC Milan.

The Malian-born tactician is reportedly fascinated by Akinsanmiro’s versatility, his ability to drive the ball forward, and transition quickly between defense and attack.

With Nigeria’s midfield struggling for creativity in recent games, Akinsanmiro could be a timely addition to bolster the squad that only has Alex Iwobi as its only creative outlet.

Akinsamiro’s rising numbers in Europe

Akinsanmiro’s rise has not gone unnoticed, as data analytics site DataMB recently ranked him among the top five U21 midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues with the highest progressive action.

The Italian-born midfielder is ranked fourth on the list, with a progression rate of 29.37, trailing only Bayer Leverkusen’s E. Poku (37.5), Crystal Palace’s A. Wharton (34.26), and Köln’s S. El Mala (32.33).

For a player in his debut Serie A campaign, the statistics speak volumes about his growing influence on the pitch.

Akinsanmiro’s numbers also highlight his confidence with the ball and vision in tight spaces, qualities that could complement Nigeria’s more attacking midfielders.

His inclusion would also bring youthful energy and fresh tactical options for Coach Chelle as the Super Eagles prepare for the make-or-break World Cup playoff in November.

Eyes on the playoffs

Nigeria’s path to the 2026 World Cup has been anything but straightforward.

After finishing second behind South Africa in Group C, the Super Eagles now face Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoffs.

A win would set up a final showdown against either DR Congo or Cameroon, with the winners advancing to the intercontinental playoffs next year, as seen on FIFA's official website.

Chelle knows what’s at stake and is keen to assemble the strongest possible Nigerian team to secure the World Cup ticket.

For Akinsanmiro, a Super Eagles call-up would mark a career-defining moment and offer the Italian-born midfielder the chance to represent his fatherland on the biggest stage.

